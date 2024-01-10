There are simple suppers that require the absolute bare minimum of culinary effort and are one step above reheating pre-made food in the microwave. (No shame there — it’s part of modern life.) This dish is one of those light lifts.

This recipe is one that I prepare at least once a month. Quick, easy and healthful is what I need when I am so busy I can’t see straight. And a triple play of salmon, greens and ginger makes me feel good about my quick and easy choices.

Teriyaki is a Japanese dish of meat or fish that is grilled or broiled after being soaked in a seasoned soy sauce marinade. It is also the name of the sauce and can be a marinade, drizzle or a dipping sauce. No doubt, homemade teriyaki is a wonderful thing, but I keep store-bought teriyaki in my fridge for desperation dinners. I have found the key is choosing one that is not overloaded with sugar, and also thick and viscous enough to cling to the protein. My go-to bottle is the Whole Foods 365 Organic Teriyaki that includes pureed garlic and ginger and is also slightly thickened with xanthan gum.