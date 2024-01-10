There are simple suppers that require the absolute bare minimum of culinary effort and are one step above reheating pre-made food in the microwave. (No shame there — it’s part of modern life.) This dish is one of those light lifts.
This recipe is one that I prepare at least once a month. Quick, easy and healthful is what I need when I am so busy I can’t see straight. And a triple play of salmon, greens and ginger makes me feel good about my quick and easy choices.
Teriyaki is a Japanese dish of meat or fish that is grilled or broiled after being soaked in a seasoned soy sauce marinade. It is also the name of the sauce and can be a marinade, drizzle or a dipping sauce. No doubt, homemade teriyaki is a wonderful thing, but I keep store-bought teriyaki in my fridge for desperation dinners. I have found the key is choosing one that is not overloaded with sugar, and also thick and viscous enough to cling to the protein. My go-to bottle is the Whole Foods 365 Organic Teriyaki that includes pureed garlic and ginger and is also slightly thickened with xanthan gum.
Having a well-stocked pantry and fridge with ingredients like teriyaki sauce and a bag of pre-chopped greens allows me to whip up a quick meal in minutes, even in the busiest of weeks.
Teriyaki Salmon with Greens
I have a monthly seafood subscription that allows me to pull out a couple of fillets from the freezer at the last minute. The fish quickly defrosts in a bowl of cold water. These fillets are scaled and skin-on, but it’s a personal preference. Feel free to use skin-on or off, but make certain if the skin is on, that the fish was scaled while butchering to avoid scales in your final dish.
This recipe serves 2, but can be easily doubled to serve 4.
