BreakingNews
Deadly crash shuts down busy DeKalb road near Mercer University campus

RECIPE: Spice up chicken thighs with ready-made tandoori paste

Credit: Virginia Willis

Credit: Virginia Willis

5:30 CHALLENGE
By Virginia Willis – For the AJC
5 minutes ago
X

Tandoori is a style of Indian cuisine that involves cooking meat, vegetables or bread in a tandoor, a cylindrical clay oven that traditionally uses charcoal or wood as fuel. Meats cooked in a tandoor are often marinated in a vibrant combination of tangy yogurt and a sweet and spicy paste made of garlic, ginger, tamarind, cumin, coriander, black pepper, turmeric and chile peppers.

Ready-made tandoori paste, available at Indian markets and grocery stores with expansive international sections, greatly simplifies the preparation. Tandoori chicken is perhaps best known for its phenomenal bright red color, a result of food dyes and heaping amounts of fiery chiles in the mixture. The ultra-high heat cooks food quickly and creates characteristic deliciously charred bits, a result of the aromatic marinade.

In the likely absence of a tandoor clay oven, you can use an indoor grill pan or skillet with fantastic results.

ExploreEasy weeknight dinner recipes

Tandoori-Style Chicken

For a busy weeknight meal, it’s easier to prepare the chicken on the stovetop than firing up the grill. Still want to take it outdoors? For charcoal grills, ignite the charcoal and burn for 20 minutes, until the coals are coated in light gray ash. Spread coals evenly over the bottom, position the grill rack above the coals and heat until medium-hot. For a gas grill, turn all burners on the gas grill to high, close the lid and heat until very hot, 10 to 15 minutes. Before placing the chicken thighs directly onto the hot grill, clean and grease the grill rack. Proceed with the recipe as written.

View Recipe
ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING: Deadly crash shuts down busy DeKalb road near Mercer University campus12m ago

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Tom Cruise surprises Atlanta fans at ‘Mission: Impossible 7′ screening
10h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

MURPHY: A memo to national media - Brian Kemp is no moderate savior
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: Mesha Mainor is latest party switcher to roil Georgia politics
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: Mesha Mainor is latest party switcher to roil Georgia politics
1h ago

Credit: Bill Torpy

TORPY: Elderly couple, behind $1,062 on note, almost sent to the curb
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Handout

Cookbook review: sipping like it’s 1990-something
18m ago
Stock Up: 3 sweet treats for you to try
19h ago
New agriculture commissioner moves to protect Georgia’s leading industry
Featured

Credit: TNS

Braves fill dugout, infield in 2023 MLB All-Star game
8h ago
What is a grand jury? Here’s what to know
20h ago
70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions:
    © 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
    All Rights Reserved.
    By using this website, you accept the terms of our
    Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
    Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
    Back to Top