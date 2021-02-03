RECIPE: Sweet potatoes and chorizo combine for meaty meal in minutes

It’s not difficult to pull off twice-baked potatoes in 30 minutes on a weeknight. You just need to skip the baking step. Single serving 7- to 8-ounce sweet potatoes can go from rock-hard to tender in as few as 10 minutes in the microwave (versus up to an hour in the oven). Then all you need to do is to split, fill and pop them under the broiler for a few minutes to add crisp texture and a bit of browning.

You can apply this method to all sorts of fillings, but a current favorite takes inspiration from Edgewood taqueria El Tesoro’s excellent sweet potato and chorizo taco and burrito filling. At the same time sweet, savory and spicy, it is a combination to shake off the winter doldrums. Can’t find chorizo? Any garlicky, spicy sausage will do — even a vegetarian variety.