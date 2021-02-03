RECIPE: Sweet potatoes and chorizo combine for meaty meal in minutes

Baked, fluffed and filled to the brim with toppings, twice-baked potatoes are a fun, easily customizable winter meal. Even better than the classic, russet potato version, though, are twice-baked sweet potatoes. The garnet-colored spuds are more nutrient-rich than the average Idaho potato and offer far more flavor.
It’s not difficult to pull off twice-baked potatoes in 30 minutes on a weeknight. You just need to skip the baking step. Single serving 7- to 8-ounce sweet potatoes can go from rock-hard to tender in as few as 10 minutes in the microwave (versus up to an hour in the oven). Then all you need to do is to split, fill and pop them under the broiler for a few minutes to add crisp texture and a bit of browning.
You can apply this method to all sorts of fillings, but a current favorite takes inspiration from Edgewood taqueria El Tesoro’s excellent sweet potato and chorizo taco and burrito filling. At the same time sweet, savory and spicy, it is a combination to shake off the winter doldrums. Can’t find chorizo? Any garlicky, spicy sausage will do — even a vegetarian variety.
Add crumbled queso fresco, a drizzle of crema (or sour cream) and a smattering of fresh cilantro to finish.
- 4 (7- to 8-ounce) sweet potatoes
- 1 tablespoon vegetable or extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt
- 1 pound fresh chorizo, removed from its casings
- 1/2 cup crumbled queso fresco
- 1/4 cup crema or sour cream
- 1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro
- On the side: Baby arugula salad
- Using a fork, thoroughly prick the sweet potato skins. Rub the skins with the oil and season with salt. Place on a microwave-safe plate. Microwave on high power, flipping every 5 minutes, until tender, 10 to 15 minutes.
- While the potatoes cook, place the chorizo and 1 tablespoon water in a large skillet. Set over medium-high heat and cook, breaking up the meat into small pieces with a wooden spoon, until the water has evaporated and the chorizo is cooked through and beginning to brown, 8 to 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, place an oven rack in the top position in the oven and heat the broiler to high.
- When the potatoes are tender, transfer to a baking sheet. Carefully slice open lengthwise and pull the sides apart so the potatoes are laying flat on the baking sheet with the flesh side up. Use a fork to smush the potato flesh, then season with salt. Top with the chorizo and the cheese. Broil until beginning to brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Drizzle with the crema and top with the cilantro. Serve with salad on the side. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 618 calories (percent of calories from fat, 55), 22 grams protein, 48 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams fiber, 38 grams total fat (13 grams saturated), 89 milligrams cholesterol, 2,090 milligrams sodium.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.