RECIPE: Streamlined beef stroganoff

Skirt steak is prized for its meaty, intense flavor allowing less to do more. Unlike traditional tenderloin, skirt steak is a relatively inexpensive cut that has become increasingly available as stores satisfy the demand for more affordable beef. It’s best when quickly cooked to medium-rare over high heat.

Visually, on the skirt steak you should be able to see lines of muscle fibers running in one direction. This is known as the grain. To maximize tenderness, slice the steak against the grain. If you cut with the grain, you will have long, stringy, tough strips of meat. By cutting against the grain, you effectively cut the fibers into shorter pieces, resulting in more tender strips. For best results, cut the long ribbonlike skirt steak into 3-inch pieces, then, slice those into ¼-inch strips perpendicular to the muscle fibers.