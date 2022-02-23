RECIPE: Streamlined beef stroganoff

Beef stroganoff is a Russian recipe consisting of sauteed strips of beef tenderloin bathed in a roux-thickened mustard sauce liberally laced with velvety sour cream. It is typically served with buttered egg noodles or crispy French-fried julienned potatoes. Creamy, indulgent and carb-heavy, the dish is the comfort food of continental cuisine. Our streamlined update is less expensive, leans plant-forward, and still delivers deliciousness.
Skirt steak is prized for its meaty, intense flavor allowing less to do more. Unlike traditional tenderloin, skirt steak is a relatively inexpensive cut that has become increasingly available as stores satisfy the demand for more affordable beef. It’s best when quickly cooked to medium-rare over high heat.
Visually, on the skirt steak you should be able to see lines of muscle fibers running in one direction. This is known as the grain. To maximize tenderness, slice the steak against the grain. If you cut with the grain, you will have long, stringy, tough strips of meat. By cutting against the grain, you effectively cut the fibers into shorter pieces, resulting in more tender strips. For best results, cut the long ribbonlike skirt steak into 3-inch pieces, then, slice those into ¼-inch strips perpendicular to the muscle fibers.
Mushrooms and onions have become mainstays in stroganoff recipes. Meaty in texture and flavor due to their high umami content, mushrooms blend seamlessly with the beef. Instead of onion slipping into its familiar background role, sweet chunks give a bit of heft to our update.
Lastly, if you lighten things up by using a low-fat or fat-free sour cream or yogurt, add it to the mixture off the heat. Otherwise, due to the lower fat content, the sauce may break or curdle.
- 8 ounces wide egg noodles
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 1 pound skirt steak, sliced against the grain into 3-inch strips
- 1 pound sliced cremini mushrooms
- 2 onions, coarsely chopped
- 1/2 cup regular sour cream
- Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the egg noodles and cook according to package instructions, about 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over high heat. Season the steak with salt and pepper. Add the strips and cook, stirring only once or twice, until the meat is seared, 2 minutes. (It will still appear pink in places but will continue to cook.) Remove the meat with a slotted spoon to a bowl and keep warm.
- To the same skillet, add the mushrooms and onions. Season with salt and pepper. Reduce the heat to medium. Cook stirring occasionally, until the onions are golden and the mushrooms are just tender, about 8 minutes.
- Remove the skillet from the heat. Drain the noodles and add to the skillet. Add the reserved meat with any accumulated juices and sour cream; stir to combine. Taste and adjust for seasoning with salt and pepper. Serve immediately. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 554 calories (percent of calories from fat, 39), 36 grams protein, 50 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams fiber, 24 grams total fat (9 grams saturated), 136 milligrams cholesterol, 100 milligrams sodium.
Virginia Willis is a Food Network Kitchen chef, James Beard Award-winning food writer, and cookbook author. Follow her at virginiawillis.com.
