RECIPE: Slaw and shrimp combine for refreshing winter supper

We moved on to the next series of smell tests. We were given a dozen or so clear vials of liquid and asked to identify the scent. I got the best score. In fact, I was in the top three of the thousands in the history of the lab. I felt gleefully redeemed and relieved. Taste, flavor and aroma are all incredibly complex.

The core behind a great combination of flavors can be distilled into sour, salty, bitter, sweet and umami, or savory. If you taste a dish and “it’s missing something,” this is the place to start.