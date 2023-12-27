RECIPE: Shrimp Creole makes for quick Cajun comfort food

I’m a proud Georgia native, but I spent my elementary school years in Louisiana. My young mother did not know anyone when she moved from the Southeast and chose to learn her new home and its people by cooking their food from Junior League cookbooks. Consequently, I grew up with crawfish boils, etouffee, jambalaya and many other Creole and Cajun dishes.

The food of the port city of New Orleans is a proverbial melting pot of many cultures. The terms Creole and Cajun are often used interchangeably, but there are small differences — which no one seems to agree on! Broadly speaking from a culinary perspective, Creole is considered more “city cooking.” It is often more refined with strong French influences. Cajun dishes typically reflect simple home-style country cooking. Cajun recipes are often one-pot dishes, such as rich, thick gumbo or meaty jambalaya.

Both Creole and Cajun cuisines can be considered comfort food with a kick! One of the quickest and easiest dishes is Shrimp Creole, essentially shrimp simmered in a spiced tomato gravy. I prefer to use no-salt Creole spices and add my own salt. Since shrimp is so quick cooking, this tasty supper can be on the table in minutes.