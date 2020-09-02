RECIPE: Shrimp and Pepper Skewers with Pesto Dipping Sauce

The recipe below makes use of skewer-friendly, bite-sized shrimp and miniature sweet peppers (most often called “lunchbox peppers” on the packaging) for a colorful main dish that pairs well with simple steamed rice and, perhaps, a salad, if you’re feeling slightly ambitious.

Once tossed with olive oil, salt and garlic, the skewered shrimp and peppers can be cooked indoors or outside, depending on your grill and the weather. If cooking indoors, set the skewers under a hot broiler, flipping once, until the peppers begin to char and the shrimp are cooked through but still tender. If you have a gas grill — and it finally stops raining — cook them over the same high heat for just a few minutes.