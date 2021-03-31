RECIPE: Shortcut sushi begins with smart shopping

To make it easy, I skip the rolling and slicing and build my sushi in a bowl. Smoked and cured salmon, while not exactly the same as you’d get at a restaurant, work well as the fish component. Easy-to-find sesame-flavored seaweed snacks bring crunch and nori’s signature salinity.

Instead of cooking a pot of sushi rice, which takes a bit longer than 30 minutes, I like to pick up prepared sticky rice. This usually comes individually packaged and ready to microwave. You can combine four servings into one large bowl and zap it for a few minutes to heat through. From there, a drizzle of seasoned rice vinegar adds the salt, sugar and tang needed for proper sushi rice.