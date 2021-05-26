RECIPE: Secrets to no-mess breaded fish in a flash

Crisp, crunchy, breadcrumb-coated baked fish is an easy way to get seafood on the table. There’s no need to worry about breaking up the fish as it sears, and there’s little need to worry about overcooking it in the relatively gentle heat of the oven. The method works with any thick white fish, such as halibut or cod, and the fillets cook through in as little as 15 minutes.
The secrets to perfecting it? First, use the right “glue.” If you’ve got the time and patience, a traditional breading (flour, egg and breadcrumbs) will work, but a far less messy and time-consuming binder is mayonnaise. It brings a bit of richness to the fish and spreads onto the fillets with a spatula so you can keep your hands clean. Second, season everything. Mix the mayonnaise with a little lemon zest, lemon juice and pepper to boost its flavor. To season the breadcrumbs, stir in a generous tablespoon of fragrant herbes de Provence and fruity extra-virgin olive oil to complement the mild flavor of the fish. The seasoned crumbs stick perfectly onto the mayonnaise-slicked fish.
All that’s left is to pop it in the oven and bake. The foolproof way to know whether the fish is finished is to use an instant-read digital thermometer (the temperature should register between 135 and 140 degrees), but if you don’t have one, simply give the fish a nudge with a fork — it’ll flake when it’s finished.
Credit: Chris Hunt
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 2 lemons
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1 tablespoon dried herbes de Provence
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 (6-ounce) skin-on 1- to 1 1/2-inch-thick white fish fillets, such as halibut (1 1/2 pounds total)
- On the side: Mixed green salad
- Heat the oven to 450 degrees with a rack placed in the middle position. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
- While the oven is heating, zest half of one of the lemons into the mayonnaise in a small bowl. Zest the remaining half into a medium bowl. Cut the lemon in half and add half of its juice to the mayonnaise. (Reserve the remaining half and the second lemon for serving.) Stir the mayonnaise to combine, then season to taste with pepper.
- Add the panko, herbes de Provence and the oil to the lemon zest in the medium bowl. Use your fingers to mix well.
- Place the fillets skin-side-down on the prepared baking sheet. Season with salt. Spread the mayonnaise over the top and sides of the fillets, then top with the breadcrumbs, pressing to adhere. Transfer to the oven and bake until the fish just flakes apart with a fork and registers 135 to 140 degrees with an instant-read thermometer, 15 minutes for 1-inch-thick fillets, or up to 20 minutes for 1 1/2-inch-thick fillets. Serve with salad on the side. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 440 calories (percent of calories from fat, 22), 38 grams protein, 47 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 11 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 86 milligrams cholesterol, 779 milligrams sodium.
