RECIPE: Quick meatball dish to bridge the seasons

To pair with the herbed meatballs, I like to boil rice noodles instead of Italian pasta. They’re gluten-free (if that’s a concern), cook very quickly, and give the meal a lighter touch, especially when tossed with lime juice, more fish sauce, more herbs, and just a bit of vegetable oil. I like to use 1/4-inch-thick rice noodles here (the type usually labeled for pad Thai), but feel free to grab whatever is available at the grocery store. You can serve the noodles slightly warm or at room temperature — whichever best suits the weather.

Herbed Turkey Meatballs with Rice Noodles. Henri Hollis for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Henri Hollis Credit: Henri Hollis