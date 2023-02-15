Recipe: Make Persian Basket Kitchen & Bar’s Torshi

Arezoo Armaghan was happy to share the recipe for this Persian-style vegetable chutney, but notes that there is a lot of chopping involved and some specialized ingredients you can only find at markets like Persian Basket.

Torshi is a mixture of chopped marinated pickled vegetables, and Armaghan says it is common in Arab, Turkish, Bosnian, Armenian and Iranian/Persian cuisine. “In some families, no meal is considered complete without a bowl of torshi on the table. It’s a dish traditionally prepared in the fall and then enjoyed throughout the winter when there was little access to fresh vegetables. It’s often made according to family recipes passed down from one generation to the next.”