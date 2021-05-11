RECIPE: No-recipe sauteed greens is an invitation to improvise

I’m a no-recipe gal myself. There’s freedom in going off-script, especially since the ingredients I have on hand vary from day to day, as do my level of creativity and the amount of time I can apply that energy toward cooking.

The greens, garlic, raisins and pine nuts form the core for the wilted greens dish below. Warm heat coaxes out bitterness from greens and pungency from the garlic; raisins — currants or golden raisins would be fancy — offer sweetness; toasted pine nuts bring mild buttery flavor and crunch, although walnuts are good here, too. But, as you can see by the ingredients list below, other things are welcome to join the pan, and a splash of balsamic at the end gives it just the right mellowed tartness.