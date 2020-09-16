RECIPE: Make ZuZZu’s Lasagna

Sam Stuhlman, owner of ZuZZu, was happy to share the recipe, or at least, most of it. To reproduce this dish at home, you’ll need to make bechamel and Bolognese sauces. Stuhlman did not want to share his Bolognese sauce recipe but did tell us the restaurant’s Bolognese is made with ground beef. You can tailor this lasagna recipe by making the Bolognese your household prefers.

Bechamel is a smooth, white milk-based sauce that originated in Italy but is also widely used in French cooking. You’ll find recipes in many Italian and French cookbooks. The restaurant uses fresh frozen Italian lasagna noodles in this dish. Pasta making is a great pandemic cooking project, but if you don’t want to make your own, fresh pasta sheets are available from several places (usually with advance notice required) including Tuscany at Your Table, Storico Fresco and Whole Foods Market. The number of noodles you’ll need will vary by their size. You need enough to make six layers of noodles. Stuhlman says you can also find frozen lasagna noodles at many grocery stores.