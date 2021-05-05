RECIPE: Make Woodward & Park’s Pierogis

Woodward & Park executive chef Dan Brown told us, “I have no cultural connection to pierogis. I grew up eating the frozen Mrs. T’s from the grocery store with some sour cream and Swojska kielbasa as a regular dinner. That said, when people try our pierogi, we constantly get asked, ‘Who is Polish back there?’ And I take that as a great compliment.”

You can make this recipe all at once, but we suggest you follow Brown’s advice and make it over a day or two. Make the dough and the filling ingredients, even assemble and boil the pierogi, all a day or two ahead. When you’re ready to serve, you only have to saute the pierogi.