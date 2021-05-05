RECIPE: Make Woodward & Park’s Pierogis

Woodward & Park’s pierogis are delicious even as a takeaway item. Can you get the recipe? I would love to make them at home. — Jamila Jones, Stone Mountain
Woodward & Park executive chef Dan Brown told us, “I have no cultural connection to pierogis. I grew up eating the frozen Mrs. T’s from the grocery store with some sour cream and Swojska kielbasa as a regular dinner. That said, when people try our pierogi, we constantly get asked, ‘Who is Polish back there?’ And I take that as a great compliment.”
You can make this recipe all at once, but we suggest you follow Brown’s advice and make it over a day or two. Make the dough and the filling ingredients, even assemble and boil the pierogi, all a day or two ahead. When you’re ready to serve, you only have to saute the pierogi.
At Woodward & Park, the fillings vary with the seasons. Our adaptation below is for a basic potato, cabbage and onion version but Brown has served pierogi filled with potatoes, caramelized onions and smoked brisket, and with cabbage, farmers cheese and potato.
This dough is very tender and a bit sticky. We didn’t have luck rolling it out. Instead, we lightly spritzed a work surface with nonstick cooking spray, patted out the dough into 4-inch rounds, then filled and sealed it.
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface
- 1 teaspoon salt plus salt for boiling potatoes and pierogi
- 1 1/4 cups full-fat sour cream, divided
- 3 eggs, divided
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided, plus more for sauteing pierogi
- 1/2 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into large dice
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided, plus more for sauteing pierogi
- 1/4 cup milk or heavy cream, plus more if needed
- Salt and pepper
- 4 cups shredded cabbage
- Water
- 1 sweet onion, sliced
- Chopped chives, to garnish
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together 2 1/2 cups flour and 1 teaspoon salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 cup sour cream, 1 egg, egg yolk, melted butter and 1 teaspoon olive oil. Add sour cream mixture to flour mixture and gently mix until it forms a shaggy ball of dough. Move dough to a lightly floured work surface and gently knead for 2 minutes. Do not overwork the dough. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate at least one hour or overnight.
- While dough is resting, prepare potatoes, cabbage and onions for the filling.
- For potatoes: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and add potatoes, cooking potatoes until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain potatoes, then return to warm pot with burner turned off and add 2 tablespoons butter. Mix potatoes and butter, then add milk or cream and remaining 1/4 cup sour cream. Season with salt and pepper. If mixture seems dry, add more milk or cream. Set aside.
- For cabbage: In a large saucepan, melt 1 tablespoon butter and add 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat. Add cabbage and saute until cabbage softens and begins to brown, about 20 minutes. The cabbage should be tender but still have some bite. Remove from heat, season with salt and pepper and set aside.
- For onions: In a large skillet over low heat, melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter and add remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add sliced onions and cook until deep brown and soft, stirring constantly, about 45 minutes. Set aside.
- When ready to make pierogi: Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly flour. Put a cooling rack on a second baking sheet.
- Remove dough from refrigerator and divide into 30 portions, each about the size of a walnut. Mix remaining two eggs and a splash of water to make an egg wash and set aside.
- In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, cabbage and onions to make the filling. Taste for seasoning.
- Roll or pat out a portion of dough into a 4-inch circle, using a lightly floured work surface or work surface lightly sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Place a heaping tablespoon of filling in center. Brush the edges of the circle with egg wash and fold in half, pressing edges to seal. Arrange filled pierogi on parchment-lined baking sheet. Continue until all pierogi are filled.
- Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add pierogi to boiling water, making sure not to crowd the water. Cook pierogi 5 minutes and then move to the wire rack to cool. Repeat until all pierogi are cooked. Once cool, cover and refrigerate. May be made up to 1 day ahead.
- When ready to serve: Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add a little olive oil and butter to the skillet and then add pierogi, being sure not to crowd the skillet. Saute until golden brown on the first side, about 3 minutes, then turn and saute on second side until golden, about 2 minutes. Move to serving platter. Continue until all pierogi are sauteed. Garnish with chives and serve. Makes 30 pierogi.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per pierogi: 97 calories (percent of calories from fat, 47), 2 grams protein, 11 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 5 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 35 milligrams cholesterol, 78 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of...Woodward & Park, 519 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-748-1091; woodwardparkatl.com.
