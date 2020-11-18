RECIPE: Make Whole Food Market’s Blood Orange Panna Cotta and Pine Nut Biscotti

Earlier this year, Whole Foods Market hosted a series of “Little Italy” dinners around the country. The “dolce” was blood orange panna cotta served with pine nut biscotti. Will they share the recipe? — Sara McIntosh
If blood oranges are not in season or you have trouble finding them, feel free to substitute your favorite orange variety.
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 (.25-ounce) envelope plain gelatin
- 1 1/2 cups plus 2 tablespoons heavy cream
- 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons blood orange zest
- 2 1/4 cups low-fat buttermilk
- Blood Orange Reduction (see recipe), for serving
- Cornmeal and Pine Nut Biscotti (see recipe), for serving
- Lightly oil six 6-ounce ramekins.
- In a small measuring cup, combine water and gelatin and allow to rest 5 minutes.
- In a medium saucepan, combine cream, sugar and orange zest. Warm over medium-low heat until sugar is dissolved, whisking constantly, about 2 minutes. Add softened gelatin and whisk until completely dissolved. Remove from heat and add buttermilk, whisking to combine. Strain mixture through a sieve into a large measuring cup. Pour the mixture into the prepared ramekins and carefully wrap each. Refrigerate ramekins until mixture firms, at least 3 hours. May be made up to 5 days in advance.
- When ready to serve, run a knife around the edge of the ramekins and turn the panna cotta out onto a serving plate. It may take a minute or two for the panna cotta to be released from the ramekin. Serve with Blood Orange Reduction and Cornmeal and Pine Nut Biscotti. Serves: 6
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 285 calories (percent of calories from fat, 75), 6 grams protein, 13 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 24 grams total fat (15 grams saturated), 77 milligrams cholesterol, 156 milligrams sodium.
- 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons blood orange juice
- 2 tablespoons orange marmalade
- In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, simmer orange juice until it reduces to approximately 1/3 cup, about 30 minutes. The mixture should form slow, lazy bubbles when it is sufficiently reduced. Remove from heat and stir in marmalade. Chill completely and refrigerate until ready to use. Makes: 1/2 cup
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per tablespoon: 30 calories (percent of calories from fat, 20, trace protein, 7 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 3 milligrams sodium.
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon blood orange zest
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/3 cup polenta
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 3/4 teaspoon anise seeds
- 3 eggs, divided
- 1/2 cup pine nuts, toasted
- 1 tablespoon water
- Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a small bowl, combine warm butter, orange zest and rosemary. Allow to cool.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, polenta, sugar, baking soda and anise seeds. Add 2 eggs, one a time, stirring thoroughly after each addition. Drizzle in melted butter mixture and stir thoroughly. Stir in toasted pine nuts. Let dough rest 5 minutes.
- Scoop dough out in two portions on prepared baking sheet and, using wet hands, shape each portion into a log 2 inches wide and 14 inches long. In a small bowl, make an egg wash by stirring together remaining egg and water. Brush over both logs. Bake until golden brown, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool completely on a wire rack.
- Reduce the oven temperature to 200 degrees. Line baking sheet with fresh parchment paper.
- Using a serrated knife, slice baked dough on a diagonal into 1/4-inch pieces and arrange on prepared baking sheet. Bake biscotti until crisp, about 45 minutes. Cool completely before transferring to an airtight container. Makes: 30
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per biscotti: 55 calories (percent of calories from fat, 48), 1 gram protein, 6 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 3 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 22 milligrams cholesterol, 39 milligrams sodium
From the menu of ... Whole Foods Market, 22 14th St. N.W., Atlanta. 470-552-4201, wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/midtownatlanta.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of restaurant in the subject line.
