From the Menu: Learn to make this corn chowder from Whole Foods

Jason Hovan is the culinary lead for the southern Whole Foods Market stores. He adapted the store’s recipe to make one sized for a home cook. He estimates it would make 10 1-cup servings, perfect for a dinner party or to make ahead for a few lunches and dinners. We found the ratio of liquid to flour to ingredients made a soup with just the right texture.

Hovan notes, “A big part of Indian food is rooted in the incredible spices. If you want to build stronger flavors into this dish, you could experiment with different curry spice blends. I also try to consider more flavorful versions of my dry ingredients. Instead of chili powder, could I charcoal grill a fresh chile and puree it? Or toast a dried chile on hickory to build flavor? Could I use whole cumin seed, toasted and left whole in the soup instead of buying ground cumin from the store?”