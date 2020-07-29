From the Menu: Learn to make this corn chowder from Whole Foods

From the menu of ... Whole Foods Market, 650 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta. 404-853-1681, wholefoodsmarket.com/
Harry’s In a Hurry had a delicious Indian Corn Chowder in their soup rotation. After Harry’s closed, Whole Foods (who acquired Harry’s recipes) would have this soup occasionally. Whole Foods has not made this soup for a few years and I hope they might share the recipe. The Indian spices were delicious with the creamy corn, carrot and potato base. Corn chowder can be bland, but this version was not. Thanks for sleuthing recipes for us.
— Chris Martin, Atlanta
Jason Hovan is the culinary lead for the southern Whole Foods Market stores. He adapted the store’s recipe to make one sized for a home cook. He estimates it would make 10 1-cup servings, perfect for a dinner party or to make ahead for a few lunches and dinners. We found the ratio of liquid to flour to ingredients made a soup with just the right texture.
Hovan notes, “A big part of Indian food is rooted in the incredible spices. If you want to build stronger flavors into this dish, you could experiment with different curry spice blends. I also try to consider more flavorful versions of my dry ingredients. Instead of chili powder, could I charcoal grill a fresh chile and puree it? Or toast a dried chile on hickory to build flavor? Could I use whole cumin seed, toasted and left whole in the soup instead of buying ground cumin from the store?”
In any case, use either fresh or frozen corn. Hovan suggests if you’d like to really go all out, garnish the soup with corn kernels that have been charred on the grill, chile chutney, and yogurt or raita.
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup 1/4-inch diced carrot
- 1/4 cup 1/4-inch diced celery
- 1/4 cup 1/4-inch diced onion
- 2 tablespoons chopped garlic
- 1 teaspoon thyme
- 1 teaspoon curry powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/8 teaspoon white pepper
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 4 cups chicken stock, divided
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 3 cups 1/2-inch diced peeled potatoes
- 4 cups corn kernels
- 1/2 cup chopped cilantro stems and leaves, plus extra for garnish
- 1 tablespoon salt
- Heat a large saucepan over high heat for 30 seconds and add butter. Turn heat down to medium and add carrot, celery and onion. Cook 4 minutes. Add garlic and thyme and cook 1 to 2 minutes, stirring frequently and being careful not to brown the mixture. Add curry powder, cumin, chili powder and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, 5 minutes. Add flour and stir to combine. Continue cooking until mixture makes a thick roux that binds the vegetables, about 1 minute. Reduce heat and cook roux 2 minutes, making sure not to brown. Stir in 1 cup chicken stock and stir to make sure no lumps form. Then add remaining 3 cups chicken stock, milk and heavy cream. Whisk mixture, then stir in potatoes. Turn heat to high and bring mixture to simmer. Cook 7 minutes, stirring frequently. Reduce heat to medium-low and continue to simmer until potatoes are cooked just until tender, about 5 more minutes. Add corn, cilantro and salt and simmer 1 minute. Garnish with cilantro. Makes: 10 cups
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per cup: 240 calories (percent of calories from fat, 43), 7 grams protein, 29 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 12 grams fat (7 grams saturated), 31 milligrams cholesterol, 990 milligrams sodium.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of restaurant in the subject line.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.