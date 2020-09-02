RECIPE: Make Taqueria del Sol’s Enchiladas Suizas

Chicken Filling

We tested this recipe with a chicken just over 3 pounds and it yielded exactly the five cups of meat needed for the filling. It also yielded two quarts of chicken stock, which we froze for anther use. If you don’t have time to cook your own chicken, you can shred the meat from a store-bought rotisserie chicken.

Chicken Filling 1 3 -to 4-pound chicken, cut into quarters

2 stalks celery, roughly chopped

1 small carrot, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons salt, plus additional as desired

2 tablespoons butter

1 medium onion, diced (about 3/4 cup)

2 cloves garlic, smashed

1 bay leaf

2 cups chopped fresh tomatoes Place the chicken, celery, carrot and 2 tablespoons salt in a stockpot and cover with 2 quarts cold water. Bring to a boil over high heat. Decrease heat to maintain a simmer and cook until chicken is just done, about 25 minutes. Don’t overcook, as the chicken will be cooked again. Remove the chicken from the liquid and when it is cool enough to handle, remove the skin and bones and set aside. Use two forks or your fingers to shred the chicken. Set aside. Return the skin and bones to the stockpot with the cooking water and return to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer an additional 20 minutes. Strain and cool the stock and reserve for another use. Chicken may be prepared 1 day in advance; store the chicken and stock separately in the refrigerator.

Heat the butter in a large skillet set over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic and bay leaf and cook until onions are soft and translucent, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook 2 minutes. Stir in 5 cups shredded chicken. Taste and adjust seasoning as desired. When filling has heated through, remove from heat, remove and discard bay leaf, and proceed with filling enchiladas. Makes: 5 3/4 cups filling. Nutritional information Per serving: Per 1/4 cup: 101 calories (percent of calories from fat, 27), 16 grams protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 3 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), 46 milligrams cholesterol, 655 milligrams sodium. Per 1/4 cup: 101 calories (percent of calories from fat, 27), 16 grams protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 3 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), 46 milligrams cholesterol, 655 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of... Taqueria del Sol, 1200-B Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-352-5811, taqueriadelsol.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of restaurant in the subject line.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.