RECIPE: Make Sun in My Belly’s Lucy Salad

We enjoy our neighborhood restaurant, Sun in My Belly, and their Lucy Salad is a particular favorite. The ingredients are pretty straightforward. The vinaigrette is what makes it. Will they share the recipe? — Dean Savage, Decatur
Lucy Salad has been on the menu at Sun in My Belly for five years and was named after staff favorite Lucille Ball. It was the creation of Alison Leuker-Ritter, the former owner and head chef of the restaurant.
When you make this at home, consider the size of the baby kale leaves. If they’re a bit too large for an easy bite, you may want to tear them in half. The vinaigrette is a lemony version of a honey-Dijon dressing.
Sun in My Belly’s Lucy Salad
Pickled Red Onion
Lemon Vinaigrette
From the menu of ... Sun in My Belly, 2061 College Ave. NE, Atlanta; 404-370-1088, suninmybelly.com.
