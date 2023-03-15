RECIPE: Make Sun in My Belly’s Lucy Salad

Lucy Salad has been on the menu at Sun in My Belly for five years and was named after staff favorite Lucille Ball. It was the creation of Alison Leuker-Ritter, the former owner and head chef of the restaurant.

When you make this at home, consider the size of the baby kale leaves. If they’re a bit too large for an easy bite, you may want to tear them in half. The vinaigrette is a lemony version of a honey-Dijon dressing.