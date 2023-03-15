X

RECIPE: Make Sun in My Belly’s Lucy Salad

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
54 minutes ago

We enjoy our neighborhood restaurant, Sun in My Belly, and their Lucy Salad is a particular favorite. The ingredients are pretty straightforward. The vinaigrette is what makes it. Will they share the recipe? Dean Savage, Decatur

Lucy Salad has been on the menu at Sun in My Belly for five years and was named after staff favorite Lucille Ball. It was the creation of Alison Leuker-Ritter, the former owner and head chef of the restaurant.

When you make this at home, consider the size of the baby kale leaves. If they’re a bit too large for an easy bite, you may want to tear them in half. The vinaigrette is a lemony version of a honey-Dijon dressing.

Sun in My Belly’s Lucy Salad

View Recipe

Pickled Red Onion

View Recipe

Lemon Vinaigrette

View Recipe

From the menu of ... Sun in My Belly, 2061 College Ave. NE, Atlanta; 404-370-1088, suninmybelly.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

