RECIPE: Make Sprig’s Smoked Trout Dip

Sprig on Lavista has offered an incredible trout dip with homemade chips for years. It is a favorite of our family and friends of all ages. We are craving it and would love to try to make the dip. — Laura Baldwin, Atlanta
A staple on the small-plate menu at Sprig, this creamy spread is prepared with their in-house smoked trout. It’s such a customer favorite that they have to prepare it in 5-pound batches. We’ve scaled that big batch down to match the 8-ounce packages of smoked trout generally available at the grocery store.
The dip is available on the menu for dining in as well as carryout, and you’ll receive a generous 1-cup serving alongside cucumber coins and house-made potato chips.
Credit: Handout
- 3/4 cup cream cheese, room temperature
- 2 heaping tablespoons sour cream
- 1 green onion, finely sliced
- 2 teaspoons horseradish
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice, or to taste
- 8 ounces smoked trout, skin removed, broken into small pieces
- Salt and pepper
- In the bowl of a food processor, combine cream cheese, sour cream, green onion, horseradish and lemon juice. Pulse until well combined, but do not puree. Add trout and pulse just until trout is broken up and mixed throughout. Remove from mixer and taste for seasoning. Makes: 2 cups
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per 1/2 cup: 312 calories (percent of calories from fat, 79), 13 grams protein, 3 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 28 grams total fat (12 grams saturated), 84 milligrams cholesterol, 567 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Sprig, 2860 Lavista Road, Decatur. 404-248-9700, sprigrestaurant.com.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.