RECIPE: Make Sprig’s Smoked Trout Dip

A staple on the small-plate menu at Sprig, this creamy spread is prepared with their in-house smoked trout. It’s such a customer favorite that they have to prepare it in 5-pound batches. We’ve scaled that big batch down to match the 8-ounce packages of smoked trout generally available at the grocery store.

The dip is available on the menu for dining in as well as carryout, and you’ll receive a generous 1-cup serving alongside cucumber coins and house-made potato chips.