RECIPE: Make Sprig’s Fried Catfish

Sprig’s Fried Catfish Vegetable oil, for frying

1/2 cup cornstarch

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning, or to taste

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Salt

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup dark beer

1 pound catfish fillets, cut into finger-size pieces

Lemon wedges, for serving In a Dutch oven, add oil to a depth of at least 2 inches. Heat to 350 degrees.

Make seasoned cornstarch: In a small bowl, mix together cornstarch, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, Cajun seasoning, oregano and pepper. Taste and add salt if needed. Pour into a pie plate.

In a second pie plate, whisk together buttermilk and beer. Dip catfish fingers into buttermilk mixture, then into seasoned cornstarch. Shake off excess cornstarch and lower carefully into hot oil. Cook until fish is golden brown, about 4 minutes. Do not crowd Dutch oven. Drain and if needed, repeat until all catfish is cooked. Garnish with lemon wedges. Serves 4. Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving: 263 calories (percent of calories from fat, 50), 20 grams protein, 12 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 14 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 68 milligrams cholesterol, 233 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of . . . Sprig, 2860 Lavista Road, Decatur. 404-248-9700, sprigrestaurant.com.

