RECIPE: Make Sprig’s Fried Catfish

Hello! Sprig in Oak Grove offered a delicious fried catfish family meal with coleslaw. It has been rotated off of their family meal menu recently, but my family and I would love to have the recipe.
Adam Beskind, Atlanta
Sprig’s owner Jennifer Tiberia was glad to share this recipe. In our photo, it’s shown with house-made potato chips and coleslaw and accompanied by jalapeno cilantro tartar sauce.
This recipe makes some of the most delicious fried fish you will ever eat. The seasoned cornstarch produces a light batter that would complement many varieties of fish, so feel free to experiment at home. We adapted the recipe for the home cook by using a Dutch oven, but at the restaurant, the fish is cooked in a deep fryer.
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- 1/2 cup cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning, or to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- Salt
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
- 1/2 cup dark beer
- 1 pound catfish fillets, cut into finger-size pieces
- Lemon wedges, for serving
- In a Dutch oven, add oil to a depth of at least 2 inches. Heat to 350 degrees.
- Make seasoned cornstarch: In a small bowl, mix together cornstarch, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, Cajun seasoning, oregano and pepper. Taste and add salt if needed. Pour into a pie plate.
- In a second pie plate, whisk together buttermilk and beer. Dip catfish fingers into buttermilk mixture, then into seasoned cornstarch. Shake off excess cornstarch and lower carefully into hot oil. Cook until fish is golden brown, about 4 minutes. Do not crowd Dutch oven. Drain and if needed, repeat until all catfish is cooked. Garnish with lemon wedges. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 263 calories (percent of calories from fat, 50), 20 grams protein, 12 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 14 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 68 milligrams cholesterol, 233 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of . . . Sprig, 2860 Lavista Road, Decatur. 404-248-9700, sprigrestaurant.com.
