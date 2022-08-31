RECIPE: Make Sotto Sotto’s Panna Cotta

Panna cotta is a smooth, creamy dessert that relies on a few high-quality ingredients. Sotto Sotto’s chef and owner Riccardo Ullio shared the recipe for his version of panna cotta made with whole cream and flavored with vanilla, coffee beans and lemon zest.

At Sotto Sotto, they make this dessert using 10 grams of gelatin sheets. Gelatin sheets are widely used by pastry chefs, and you can find them online or at baking supply stores like Cake Art in Tucker. We adapted the recipe to use the powdered gelatin more easily available to home cooks. If you have gelatin sheets, dissolve them in cold water rather than hot.