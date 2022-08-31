RECIPE: Make Sotto Sotto’s Panna Cotta

May I have the recipe for Sotto Sotto’s panna cotta? It is such a nice light, fluffy dessert to have after a delicious Italian meal or any other meal. I think this is something I could learn to make at home. — Mylan McEwan, Atlanta
Panna cotta is a smooth, creamy dessert that relies on a few high-quality ingredients. Sotto Sotto’s chef and owner Riccardo Ullio shared the recipe for his version of panna cotta made with whole cream and flavored with vanilla, coffee beans and lemon zest.
At Sotto Sotto, they make this dessert using 10 grams of gelatin sheets. Gelatin sheets are widely used by pastry chefs, and you can find them online or at baking supply stores like Cake Art in Tucker. We adapted the recipe to use the powdered gelatin more easily available to home cooks. If you have gelatin sheets, dissolve them in cold water rather than hot.
Panna cotta can be finished with everything from fresh fruit to caramel sauce. At Sotto Sotto, they drizzle their panna cotta with 12-year-old Giusti balsamic vinegar.
- 1 quart heavy cream
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 8 coffee beans
- 1/2 vanilla bean, split lengthwise
- 1/4 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1/2 cup hot water
- 3 1/4-ounce packets unflavored powdered gelatin
- Aged balsamic vinegar, for garnish
- In a medium saucepan over medium heat, bring cream, sugar, coffee beans, vanilla bean and lemon zest to a boil.
- Meanwhile, put hot water in a measuring cup and add powdered gelatin, stirring until gelatin dissolves.
- When cream mixture boils, stir in gelatin mixture. Return cream mixture to a slow boil, then cook 5 minutes, until mixture thickens. Remove from heat.
- Strain mixture through a fine-mesh sieve and pour into 6 6-ounce ramekins. Allow panna cottas to come to room temperature, then cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours.
- When ready to serve, unmold the panna cottas onto serving dishes and drizzle with balsamic vinegar. Serves 6.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 650 calories (percent of calories from fat, 78), 8 grams protein, 30 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 57 grams total fat (37 grams saturated), 180 milligrams cholesterol, 50 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Sotto Sotto, 313 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta. 404-523-6678, sottosottoatl.com.
