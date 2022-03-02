RECIPE: Make Sho Spicy’s Chicken with Three Peppers

We love the Chicken with Three Pepper from Sho Spicy in Sandy Springs. The dish has lots of kick, and we are addicted to the zesty flavors. It would be great to make this at home when we are craving a dish with some heat. — Julie Rosenkranz, Sandy Springs
Sho Spicy offers three ways to enjoy its Three Pepper dish: with chicken, beef or shrimp. As our reader says, it’s a dish with lots of kick from all the peppers used in the preparation. At the restaurant, this recipe yields one serving, but we’ve suggested it would serve two.
Keep the seeds in your jalapenos or remove them, depending on your level of heat tolerance. The pickled hot peppers are pao jiao, a Sichuan pickled pepper packed in brine, and are available at stores carrying Chinese groceries. And despite the name of the dish, there are actually four peppers when you count the coarsely ground black pepper that seasons the dish.
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- 3/4 teaspoon rice wine
- 1/4 teaspoon soy sauce
- 1/2 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into 1/2-inch strips
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon chopped garlic
- 1 teaspoon coarsely chopped fresh ginger
- 1 red pepper, thinly sliced
- 3 jalapeno peppers, cut into thin rings, seeds removed if desired
- 3 pao jiao, cut into 1/4-inch slices
- 1/4 cup 1/4-inch diced onion
- 1 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon oyster sauce
- 1 tablespoon slivered basil leaves
- In a medium bowl, combine cornstarch, rice wine and soy sauce. Add chicken and stir to coat. Set aside 15 to 20 minutes.
- In a large skillet or wok, heat oil over high heat until smoking. Add garlic and ginger and stir-fry, stirring constantly 15 seconds. Add red pepper, jalapenos, pickled peppers and onion. Stir-fry 15 seconds. Add chicken and stir-fry 2 minutes. While stirring, add black pepper and oyster sauce, then stir in basil and remove from heat. Serves 2.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 281 calories (percent of calories from fat, 36), 29 grams protein, 17 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams fiber, 11 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 83 milligrams cholesterol, 181 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Sho Spicy, 4920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs; 404-963-6889, shospicytogo.com.
