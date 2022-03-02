RECIPE: Make Sho Spicy’s Chicken with Three Peppers

Sho Spicy offers three ways to enjoy its Three Pepper dish: with chicken, beef or shrimp. As our reader says, it’s a dish with lots of kick from all the peppers used in the preparation. At the restaurant, this recipe yields one serving, but we’ve suggested it would serve two.

Keep the seeds in your jalapenos or remove them, depending on your level of heat tolerance. The pickled hot peppers are pao jiao, a Sichuan pickled pepper packed in brine, and are available at stores carrying Chinese groceries. And despite the name of the dish, there are actually four peppers when you count the coarsely ground black pepper that seasons the dish.