RECIPE: Make Local Three’s Deviled Eggs

Local Three’s Deviled Eggs 6 eggs

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 1/2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper, to taste

Cayenne or Tabasco, to taste

Paprika and chopped chives, for garnish In a medium saucepan, arrange eggs in a single layer. Add water to cover by 3 inches. Bring water to a boil over high heat, then remove from heat, cover saucepan, and let rest 15 minutes.

Prepare an ice bath by filling a medium bowl with ice and cold water. Transfer the eggs to ice bath and let rest until cool. Firmly tap each egg on counter until cracks form all over the shell. Peel eggs under cold running water.

Dry eggs and slice in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and transfer to a medium bowl. Set aside whites.

Add mayonnaise to yolks and stir until smooth. Stir in vinegar and mustard, then season to taste with salt, pepper, and either cayenne or Tabasco. Spoon yolk mixture back into egg white halves and garnish with paprika and chopped chives. Makes 12. Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving: 39 calories (percent of calories from fat, 69), 3 grams protein, 1 gram carbohydrates, trace fiber, 3 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 93 milligrams cholesterol, 68 milligrams sodium. Per serving: 39 calories (percent of calories from fat, 69), 3 grams protein, 1 gram carbohydrates, trace fiber, 3 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 93 milligrams cholesterol, 68 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Local Three Kitchen & Bar, 3290 Northside Parkway, Atlanta; 404-968-2700, localthree.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.