BreakingNews
Supreme Court throws out Harris’ murder conviction in hot car case
ajc logo
X

RECIPE: Make Local Three’s Deviled Eggs

Local Three’s Deviled Eggs Courtesy of Layla Ritchey

Combined ShapeCaption
Local Three’s Deviled Eggs Courtesy of Layla Ritchey

FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
16 minutes ago

I love deviled eggs, and lots of restaurants make very fancy versions. But at Local Three, the deviled eggs are classic and delicious. I order the Redneck Mezze just for those eggs. What’s the recipe? — Geoff Brown, Sandy Springs

Local Three opened in 2010, a collaboration between Chris Hall, Todd Mussman and Ryan Turner. The Redneck Mezze platter appears on the menu occasionally during the spring and summer. The platter features pimento cheese, butter crackers, pickles, fried jalapenos, comeback sauce and these classically prepared deviled eggs.

ExploreMore recipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

Local Three’s Deviled Eggs
  • 6 eggs
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Cayenne or Tabasco, to taste
  • Paprika and chopped chives, for garnish
  • In a medium saucepan, arrange eggs in a single layer. Add water to cover by 3 inches. Bring water to a boil over high heat, then remove from heat, cover saucepan, and let rest 15 minutes.
  • Prepare an ice bath by filling a medium bowl with ice and cold water. Transfer the eggs to ice bath and let rest until cool. Firmly tap each egg on counter until cracks form all over the shell. Peel eggs under cold running water.
  • Dry eggs and slice in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and transfer to a medium bowl. Set aside whites.
  • Add mayonnaise to yolks and stir until smooth. Stir in vinegar and mustard, then season to taste with salt, pepper, and either cayenne or Tabasco. Spoon yolk mixture back into egg white halves and garnish with paprika and chopped chives. Makes 12.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per serving: 39 calories (percent of calories from fat, 69), 3 grams protein, 1 gram carbohydrates, trace fiber, 3 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 93 milligrams cholesterol, 68 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Local Three Kitchen & Bar, 3290 Northside Parkway, Atlanta; 404-968-2700, localthree.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Editors' Picks
A ‘Stacey Sweep’: Abrams’ runoff gamble pays off in Georgia3h ago
Cover 9@9: Olamide Zaccheaus on Falcons: ‘We can shock a lot of people’
46m ago
Supreme Court throws out Harris’ murder conviction in hot car case
55m ago
Rebuked again: Trump’s picks for House seats in Georgia go bust
13h ago
Rebuked again: Trump’s picks for House seats in Georgia go bust
13h ago
Voters fill DeKalb, Gwinnett school board seats; reject Cherokee group
9h ago
The Latest
RECIPE: Chicken puts weeknight porchetta within reach
46m ago
Cookbook review: Prescription for nourishing body and mind
1h ago
3 ways to celebrate a big move or housewarming party
1h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top