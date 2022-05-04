RECIPE: Make Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant’s Chicken Tinga-Dilla

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant director of culinary Dan Bethard created this recipe that has been a favorite since Iron Hill Brewery opened. “Guests love the tender chicken with melted cheese inside a perfectly soft and warm tortilla with the right balance of light spice and bold flavor,” he said. “It’s a great shareable appetizer.”

You will use half the filling for the eight quesadillas in this recipe. The remaining filling will keep refrigerated in its sauce three days and is perfect for making more quesadillas, filling tacos or topping a salad. Chicken base is generally available near the canned soups at the grocery store.