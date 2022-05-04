RECIPE: Make Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant’s Chicken Tinga-Dilla

It’s worth a trip to Buckhead for the Chicken Tinga-Dilla at Iron Hill Brewery. Do you think they’d share the recipe so I can make these at home? – Krista Bender, Alpharetta
Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant director of culinary Dan Bethard created this recipe that has been a favorite since Iron Hill Brewery opened. “Guests love the tender chicken with melted cheese inside a perfectly soft and warm tortilla with the right balance of light spice and bold flavor,” he said. “It’s a great shareable appetizer.”
You will use half the filling for the eight quesadillas in this recipe. The remaining filling will keep refrigerated in its sauce three days and is perfect for making more quesadillas, filling tacos or topping a salad. Chicken base is generally available near the canned soups at the grocery store.
- 8 10-inch flour tortillas
- 8 cups shredded Monterey Jack
- 4 cups Chicken Filling (see recipe)
- Guacamole, salsa and sour cream, for serving
- In a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat, arrange 1 tortilla. On one half, evenly distribute 1 cup Monterey Jack and 1/2 cup shredded chicken. Fold tortilla over the filling and toast until tortilla begins to get brown spots. Carefully flip tortilla and brown second side, then transfer to a serving plate. Repeat with remaining 7 tortillas. Any remaining chicken filling will keep, refrigerated, 3 days.
- Garnish with cilantro and serve with guacamole, salsa and sour cream. Makes 8 quesadillas.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per quesadilla: 889 calories (percent of calories from fat, 48), 68 grams protein, 47 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 47 grams total fat (25 grams saturated), 256 milligrams cholesterol, 1,596 milligrams sodium.
- 1 cup diced plum tomatoes (fresh or canned)
- 1 cup diced yellow onion
- 1 (7-ounce) can chipotles in adobe
- 1/2 cup water
- Half bunch cilantro with stems, roughly chopped, plus extra leaves for garnish
- 2 tablespoons chicken base
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 3 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs
- Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a roasting pan.
- In the jar of a blender, combine tomato, onion, chipotles with sauce, water, cilantro, chicken base, garlic and salt. Puree until smooth.
- In prepared roasting pan, combine thighs with chipotle tomato sauce and toss until chicken is coated. Cover pan with parchment paper and then foil, and roast 2 hours, until chicken easily falls apart. Let cool enough to handle the chicken. Remove chicken, shred the meat and return meat to pan with sauce. Cover and keep warm until ready to use. Makes 8 cups.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per 1-cup filling: 233 calories (percent of calories from fat, 30), 34 grams protein, 6 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 8 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 155 milligrams cholesterol, 574 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, 3535 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta; 470-225-6683, ironhillbrewery.com/buckhead-ga.
