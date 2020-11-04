RECIPE: Make Iberian Pig’s Mahon Crema Macaroni and Cheese

Iberian Pig’s executive chef John Castellucci explains the inspiration for this side dish. “We wanted to do a Spanish take on a Southern classic using Mahon cheese from the Mediterranean coast of Spain as well as Jamón Ibérico. Mahon melts really well and incorporates into the sauce nicely — it is buttery, sharp, and has a grassy note to it. For the ‘charcuterie crumble,’ we use Jamón Ibérico, the parts of the leg that are harder to get nice slices from, and put them through the meat grinder before getting them crispy with just a little bit of oil. The result is the best type of comfort food with a Spanish twist!”

We found Mahon available at Whole Foods Market. Castellucci notes that the restaurant likes using garganelli pasta because it has little pockets to hold the sauce.