RECIPE: Make Fia’s Wood-Fired Hummus

Executive chef Daniel Porubiansky helms the kitchen at Fia, a restaurant specializing in the rustic cooking of the western Mediterranean with many of its dishes prepared on a wood-fired grill. The garnish for the hummus consists of onions cooked whole in the coals of that wood-fired grill, then pulsed in a food processor and mixed with Dijon mustard and sherry vinegar. That’s spread over the warm hummus in an ovenproof dish and heated under a salamander until golden brown. One more step is to top everything with pine nuts tossed with olive oil, salt and tandoori seasoning, then baked until golden.

One of the things that makes the hummus a standout dish is the addition of so many savory ingredients in the cooking liquid. The recipe calls for urfa biber chile flakes, a Turkish chile with medium heat and a smoky flavor. You can find the spice online.