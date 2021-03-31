RECIPE: Make Crispina Ristorante & Pizzeria’s Chicken Cacciatore

Crispina’s chef and co-owner Raffaele Crispino was happy to share the recipe for this Italian classic. It’s based on his mother’s recipe which starts with marinated chicken. The poultry is then braised with tomatoes, onions, Cinque Terre black olives and Sicilian capers.

Cacciatore means “hunter” in Italian and this traditional dish always incorporates tomatoes, onions and herbs. Depending on where you’re enjoying it, you will find chicken cacciatore served over mashed potatoes, polenta, or as Crispino prepares it, crisp roasted potatoes.