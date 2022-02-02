RECIPE: Make Bistro Niko’s Prosciutto di Parma with Jumbo Asparagus

Bistro Niko is one of my favorite places to introduce my nieces to French cuisine. They love that we dress up and sample dishes like pate and fromage, which is, of course, just French cheese. One of our favorite dishes is the prosciutto di Parma with jumbo asparagus. It is so simple and light and such a perfect combination of ingredients that even my nieces ate their vegetables! I would love to have this recipe to see if I can make this with them.
— Mylan McEwan, Atlanta
Bistro Niko is the Buckhead Life Restaurant Group’s take on a French bistro, serving favorites like charcuterie, coquilles Saint-Jacques and coq au vin. Executive chef Gary Donlick says this dish was added to the menu a few years ago when the spring asparagus season started. “The combination of great prosciutto and asparagus with the Dijon vinaigrette and poached egg is classic French, and it has turned into a special dish that we haven’t taken off the menu. We use a hand-cranked prosciutto slicer. Prosciutto sliced this way is amazing because electric meat slicers spin too fast, causing the fat in the ham to heat up, which changes the flavor.”
If you can’t find jumbo asparagus, prepare the dish as we did with more slender asparagus and just add a few more to the plate.
- 4 thin slices prosciutto
- 4 jumbo asparagus spears, peeled and blanched
- 1 cup mixed frisee lettuces
- 2 tablespoons Sherry-Mustard Vinaigrette (see recipe)
- 1 poached egg
- Chopped chives, for garnish
- On a serving plate, arrange prosciutto. Top with blanched asparagus and then lettuce. Drizzle asparagus and lettuce with vinaigrette. Top with poached egg, then garnish with chives. Serves 1.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 333 calories (percent of calories from fat, 68), 16 grams protein, 11 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams fiber, 26 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 199 milligrams cholesterol, 424 milligrams sodium.
- 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon water
- 2/3 cup canola oil
- 4 teaspoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- In a medium bowl, whisk together vinegar, mustard and water. Combine canola and olive oils in a measuring cup, then drizzle into vinegar mixture in a steady stream while whisking constantly. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Makes 1 cup.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per 2-tablespoon serving: 181 calories (percent of calories from fat, 99), trace protein, trace carbohydrates, trace fiber, 20 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 46 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Bistro Niko, 3344 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-261-6456, buckheadrestaurants.com/bistro-niko
