RECIPE: Make Bistro Niko’s Prosciutto di Parma with Jumbo Asparagus

Bistro Niko is one of my favorite places to introduce my nieces to French cuisine. They love that we dress up and sample dishes like pate and fromage, which is, of course, just French cheese. One of our favorite dishes is the prosciutto di Parma with jumbo asparagus. It is so simple and light and such a perfect combination of ingredients that even my nieces ate their vegetables! I would love to have this recipe to see if I can make this with them.