RECIPE: Make Banshee’s Roasted Cauliflower Cannelloni

We enjoy all our meals at Banshee in East Atlanta Village. Their roasted cauliflower cannelloni was a favorite. Will they share the recipe? — Sara Allen, Decatur

Nolan Wynn, partner and executive chef of Banshee, supplied the recipe for this cannelloni, which is made with sheets of fresh pasta instead of the traditional tubes. Fresh pasta sheets, often called lasagna sheets, are often available frozen at grocery stores like Whole Foods Market and Publix. Pantelleria capers are available in shops stocked with Italian groceries.

Banshee’s Roasted Cauliflower Cannelloni

Note: For nutritional calculations, a “pinch” is defined as 1/16 teaspoon, and “pinches” is defined as 1/8 teaspoon.

From the menu of ... Banshee, 1271 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta; 470-428-2034, banshee-atl.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

