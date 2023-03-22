RECIPE: Make Atkins Park’s Chicken & Dumplings

This dish has been on the Atkins Park menu for many years and is one of their biggest sellers. “It is a comforting cross between chicken noodle soup and chicken stew,” said owner Sandra Spoon. “The fresh herbs brighten the dish and the broth is enriched when the dumplings are added. We recommend using homemade or high-quality chicken broth.”

You could make this dish with leftover biscuits. Or bake fresh biscuits while the chicken roasts.