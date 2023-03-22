X

RECIPE: Make Atkins Park’s Chicken & Dumplings

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
1 hour ago

We enjoy hanging out with friends at Atkins Park restaurant in Virginia-Highland. We’ve always enjoyed the comfort food favorites like their creamy tomato basil soup but our favorite is their chicken and dumplings. Will they share the recipe?Allison Wilson, Atlanta

This dish has been on the Atkins Park menu for many years and is one of their biggest sellers. “It is a comforting cross between chicken noodle soup and chicken stew,” said owner Sandra Spoon. “The fresh herbs brighten the dish and the broth is enriched when the dumplings are added. We recommend using homemade or high-quality chicken broth.”

You could make this dish with leftover biscuits. Or bake fresh biscuits while the chicken roasts.

Atkins Park’s Chicken & Dumplings

View Recipe

From the menu of ... Atkins Park, 794 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta; 404-876-7249, atkinspark.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

The Jolt: House and Senate tensions boiling as session deadline nears
