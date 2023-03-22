RECIPE: Make Atkins Park’s Chicken & Dumplings

We enjoy hanging out with friends at Atkins Park restaurant in Virginia-Highland. We’ve always enjoyed the comfort food favorites like their creamy tomato basil soup but our favorite is their chicken and dumplings. Will they share the recipe?—Allison Wilson, Atlanta
This dish has been on the Atkins Park menu for many years and is one of their biggest sellers. “It is a comforting cross between chicken noodle soup and chicken stew,” said owner Sandra Spoon. “The fresh herbs brighten the dish and the broth is enriched when the dumplings are added. We recommend using homemade or high-quality chicken broth.”
You could make this dish with leftover biscuits. Or bake fresh biscuits while the chicken roasts.
Atkins Park’s Chicken & Dumplings
From the menu of ... Atkins Park, 794 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta; 404-876-7249, atkinspark.com.
