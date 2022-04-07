ajc logo
RECIPE: Jamaican Easter Buns are right for the season

Soaked fruit, spices, and a touch of sweetness from a confectioner's glaze make these spring buns a classic springtime baking project.

BAKE BETTER
By Chris Wilkins, For the AJC
7 minutes ago

This time of year, spring buns, sometimes called hot cross buns, are on my mind.

I once worked in a Vermont bakery where we made hundreds of spring buns from April through May. This variation of a spring bun is an homage to the Jamaican Easter Bun, a spicier, boozier version of the traditional English hot cross bun that my business partner Nicole’s family eats every Easter.

I think soaking the fruit in apple juice lends a nice balance, but if you want to lean into the Jamaican Easter bun flavors, substitute apple juice for a very good Jamaican rum or full-bodied red wine and up the ginger to half a teaspoon.

Hot Cross Buns
  • For the dough:
  • 1/4 cup (57 grams) apple juice
  • 1/2 cup (78 grams) dried cherries
  • 1/2 cup (78 grams) dried raisins or cranberries
  • 4 1/2 cups (540 grams) unbleached all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/4 cups (283 grams) room-temperature milk
  • 2 large eggs, plus 1 egg yolk (reserve egg white for egg wash)
  • 1/4 cup (53 grams) light brown sugar, packed
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 2 teaspoons instant yeast
  • 1 3/4 teaspoons (11 grams) salt
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon allspice
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 6 tablespoons (85 grams) softened butter
  • 1 teaspoon grapeseed oil
  • For the egg wash:
  • 1 large egg white, reserved from above
  • 1 tablespoon (14 grams) milk
  • Pinch salt
  • For the icing:
  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons (128 grams) powdered sugar
  • 4 teaspoons milk, or enough to make a thick, pipe-able icing
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Pinch salt
  • Gently warm the apple juice for 30 seconds in the microwave or on a stovetop until it comes to a low simmer. In a medium bowl, pour over dried cherries and raisins and soak 20 minutes until soft, plump, and cool.
  • Meanwhile, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook, combine flour, milk, egg, brown sugar, baking powder, yeast, salt, cinnamon, allspice and ginger and mix 2 minutes on low speed until the dough forms a shaggy mass. Cover and let rest 20 minutes.
  • Mix dough on high speed 5 to 7 minutes, until dough is smooth, soft and doesn’t tear when you give it a gentle tug.
  • Add butter and soaked cherries and raisins and mix 8 minutes on medium speed until butter is absorbed and the fruit is well mixed. It will look like it won’t come together, but have patience – it always does. Cover again and place in a warm place 1 hour until dough has grown. Because of the amount of cinnamon, it won’t double in size, but will look alive and airy.
  • Lightly oil a work surface with grapeseed oil. Divide dough into 14 3-ounce pieces and shape into small balls.
  • Grease an 8-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray or butter or line with parchment paper. Place rolls snugly into the dish. Cover and proof 1 hour until all the rolls are touching.
  • While rolls proof, prepare egg wash. Whisk together reserved egg white, milk and salt just until combined. Set aside.
  • Heat the oven to 375 degrees.
  • Brush rolls with egg wash and bake 20 to 25 minutes until golden-brown. Let cool completely.
  • To make icing, in a mixing bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, milk, vanilla and salt until it forms a very thick, pipeable icing. Place into a pastry bag with a piping tip or plastic zip-top bag and snip off the corner. Pipe icing in long thin lines, making a cross atop each bun. Makes 14 buns.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per bun: 304 calories (percent of calories from fat, 20), 7 grams protein, 54 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 7 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), 55 milligrams cholesterol, 448 milligrams sodium.

Chris Wilkins has been a professional baker for 12 years. He is a two-time James Beard Award nominee and the founder and co-owner of Root Baking Co. and Pizza Jeans. Submit your baking questions to bakebetterajc@gmail.com.

Featured
