RECIPE: Jamaican Easter Buns are right for the season

I once worked in a Vermont bakery where we made hundreds of spring buns from April through May. This variation of a spring bun is an homage to the Jamaican Easter Bun, a spicier, boozier version of the traditional English hot cross bun that my business partner Nicole’s family eats every Easter.

I think soaking the fruit in apple juice lends a nice balance, but if you want to lean into the Jamaican Easter bun flavors, substitute apple juice for a very good Jamaican rum or full-bodied red wine and up the ginger to half a teaspoon.