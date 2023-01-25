Recipe: Make Gypsy Kitchen’s Olive Oil Cake

Executive chef Banks White shared the recipe for this moist, orange-scented cake. “The olive oil cake is a classic Mediterranean dessert flavored with orange zest and Turkish baking spices, and the citrus flavor balances well with the warm spices we use in other dishes. It’s not currently on our menu — we have a Turkish spiced cake in its place — but I am always pleasantly surprised when guests ask about it. Enjoy making it at home!”

In our photo, the cake is plated with a piping of creme anglaise and garnished with a thin orange slice and fine streusel crumbs made from flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and oatmeal.