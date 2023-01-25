Exclusive
Recipe: Make Gypsy Kitchen's Olive Oil Cake
The olive oil cake at Gypsy Kitchen is my all-time favorite restaurant dessert. Who would have thought olive oil would make such a delicious cake? I’d love to have the recipe. — Sam Alexander, Decatur

Executive chef Banks White shared the recipe for this moist, orange-scented cake. “The olive oil cake is a classic Mediterranean dessert flavored with orange zest and Turkish baking spices, and the citrus flavor balances well with the warm spices we use in other dishes. It’s not currently on our menu — we have a Turkish spiced cake in its place — but I am always pleasantly surprised when guests ask about it. Enjoy making it at home!”

In our photo, the cake is plated with a piping of creme anglaise and garnished with a thin orange slice and fine streusel crumbs made from flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and oatmeal.

Gypsy Kitchen’s Olive Oil Cake

Creme Anglaise

From the menu of . . . Gypsy Kitchen, 3035 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-939-9840, gk-atl.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

