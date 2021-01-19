RECIPE: Frozen peas, canned tomatoes create healthy, penny-pinching dish

Saving money while still serving a wholesome meal to the family is certainly on the minds of Americans who are looking to stay healthy during the pandemic yet need to pinch pennies due to the economic crisis.

Lionello’s recipe for piselli, peas braised in an aromatic tomato sauce, fits the bill. Passed down to her by her Italian grandmother, the dish calls for a modicum of ingredients, all readily available at the grocery store, and that Lionello calculates to cost $0.91 per serving.