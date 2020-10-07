RECIPE: Frozen fillets make weeknight fish tacos easy to pull off

Make the slaw before cooking the fish so it has a little time to marinate before serving. I like to use packaged coleslaw mix here as a quick-prep shortcut. All it needs is a little lime juice, vegetable oil, and salt to turn it into a bright and tangy topping for the fish.

You can use whatever white fish you’d like in the tacos. I prefer fast-cooking thin fillets (no more than 1/2-inch thick), but you can cook thicker fish; just increase the cooking time below by about 1 minute more per side. But before you place them into a skillet, pat the fish very, very dry — thawed frozen fish tends to be more damp than fresh — then season with salt and a little bit of ground cumin.