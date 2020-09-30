RECIPE: Flexible and economical, taboulleh is ideal for quarantine cooking

The Middle Eastern dish taboulleh consists of bulgur wheat tossed with tomatoes, onions, a hefty helping of parsley — sometimes mint, too — and a simple dressing of olive oil and lemon juice. But like the many spellings of this grain salad — tabouli, tabuli, tabbouleh — the ingredients and their quantities can vary. As chef Michael Solomonov writes in his cookbook, “Zahav,” “In Israel, it is very unlikely you will find it made the same way in two kitchens.” He points out that in Galilee, tabbouleh is “nearly all parsley, seasoned with an ungodly amount of lemon juice.”

The flexibility of this economical grain salad makes it ideal for quarantine cooking. You could follow the lead of Einat Admony, chef and author of Israeli cookbook “Shuk,” and turn it into an autumnal superfood salad by using quinoa instead of bulgur, massaged kale instead of parsley, and sweetened dried cranberries to counter the bitterness of the grains and greens.