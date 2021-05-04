RECIPE: Dairy-free pudding is sweet dessert without the guilt

I discussed how to discuss food with other mothers of daughters. We agreed that we would give up all of our internal organs to ensure our children don’t think about their diets the way we obsess about ours. Then we wondered how much weight we would lose if we gave up all of our internal organs, and I think that’s a pretty clear indication of where the problem lies, folks.

So here’s my plan: Nutrition information is offered strictly as data. For example, “Eggs have 6 grams of protein each. An omelet will help you stay full today.” But I don’t judge what’s on her plate and, just as importantly, I don’t lament what’s on mine. I keep the house stocked with nutritious snacks. I normalize meals that are full of lean protein and colorful vegetables. And instead of villainizing sweets, my daughter and I make chia seed pudding together.