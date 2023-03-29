RECIPE: Chilaquiles made even quicker and simpler

Chilaquiles consist of freshly fried day-old tortillas and warm, thinned salsa, tossed together until the tortillas begin to soften, but retain a bit of crisp-chewy texture. Depending on where in Mexico the dish is prepared, the tortillas may be softened more or less, and the salsa could be red, green or tomato-based. Chilaquiles are often topped with a protein of some kind, such as a fried egg or leftover meat. This is a thrifty dish at heart, so it’ll make the most of whatever is sitting around from the night before.

For my 5:30 Challenge version, I skip the tortilla-frying step, as it takes time and requires working with a pot of hot oil. Instead, I use store-bought tortilla chips. These are often not recommended in traditional recipes as they can easily fall apart and turn super soggy in warm salsa. But I’ve found that if you add in the final step of popping the chilaquiles under a broiler for a few minutes right before serving, you can bring back some of that crisp-chewy textural contrast to the chips.