RECIPE: Capture trendy bagel taste in roast chicken dish

The popularity of Everything Bagel seasoning is truly one of those mind-blowing food phenomena where one day it appears out of nowhere and suddenly ends up in our eggs, on our pretzels, and as of a few weeks ago, in grocery store ice cream. The trend became “a thing” when Trader Joe’s introduced Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend in early 2017. We literally have been shaking it on everything since.
My obsession, though, with sesame seed seasoning began a few decades earlier, in 1981 when my Manhattanite step-aunt Manya took me and my 10-year-old cousin to Foo Chows, a fancy-to-me Chinese restaurant near her co-op on New York City’s Upper East Side. Sesame-crusted chicken was one of the owner’s specialties; it was a taste and texture I had never sunk my teeth into before. I delighted in the overly nutty flavor of the extra crispy skin, especially after I doused it with pure, salty soy sauce.
I first created this roast chicken recipe to replicate my memory of the Foo Chows dish. I have morphed it over the years to include caraway, poppy seeds and dried onion to add complexity to the crust. It’s a simple, throw-together supper for roast chicken lovers and Everything Bagel seasoning zealots alike.
Use low-sodium soy sauce and chicken broth to ensure the chicken is not overly salty. Serve with yeasty dinner rolls — or fresh bagels — to sop up the jus.
Chadwick Boyd is a frequent TV guest, judge on Hallmark Channel and cookbook author. Find more of his work at chadwickboydlifestyle.com.
Credit: Brooke Slezak
- 1/3 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
- 1 teaspoon poppy seeds
- 1 teaspoon caraway seeds
- 1 1/2 tablespoons dried minced onion
- 5 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon freshly cracked black pepper
- 1 (3-4 pound) whole chicken
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 cups cubed potatoes, skin-on
- 1 1/2 cups roughly chopped carrots, skin-on
- 1 1/2 cups frozen pearl onions
- 1/4 cup low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh parsley or dill
- Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Place the top rack in the center of the oven.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, oil, sesame, caraway and poppy seeds, dried onion, garlic and black pepper. Set aside.
- Pat the chicken dry with a paper towel. Sprinkle evenly with the salt. Tie the legs together with cotton kitchen string over the breast. Twist the wing tips under the back.
- Place the chicken in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
- Scatter the potatoes, carrots and onions around the chicken. Pour the soy-seed mixture over the chicken and vegetables. Add the broth to the pan.
- Roast for 1 hour 15 minutes or until a thermometer inserted in the thighs reads 175 degrees. Baste the chicken and vegetables with the drippings 1-2 times. Loosely cover with foil after 40 minutes so the seeded crust doesn’t burn.
- Remove the chicken from oven. Let rest in the baking dish, still covered with foil, 5-10 minutes.
- Sprinkle the vegetables with the herbs before serving. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 636 calories (percent of calories from fat, 36), 71 grams protein, 29 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams fiber, 25 grams total fat (6 grams saturated), 202 milligrams cholesterol, 1,445 milligrams sodium.
