RECIPE: Broiler makes quick work of weeknight roast chicken

Inspired by an old recipe from the Smitten Kitchen food blog, this roast chicken is, in fact, broiled. Because it uses boneless, skinless chicken breasts sliced into thin cutlets, it requires very little cooking time.

You can start with 1 1/2 pounds of chicken breast cutlets, but I prefer to cut them up myself from two large breasts. This way, I know I’m getting four even portions of chicken instead of cutlets of varying thickness (and therefore varying cooking time). Simply hold a sharp chef’s knife next to the chicken breast, parallel to the cutting board. Use short, definitive strokes to slice through the chicken breast as you’d slice open a bagel, forming two thinner lobes.