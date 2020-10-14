RECIPE: Broiler makes quick work of weeknight roast chicken

Weeknight roast chicken is one of those dishes that sounds good in theory, but ends up taking too long for a workweek meal. This is not one of those chicken recipes.
Inspired by an old recipe from the Smitten Kitchen food blog, this roast chicken is, in fact, broiled. Because it uses boneless, skinless chicken breasts sliced into thin cutlets, it requires very little cooking time.
You can start with 1 1/2 pounds of chicken breast cutlets, but I prefer to cut them up myself from two large breasts. This way, I know I’m getting four even portions of chicken instead of cutlets of varying thickness (and therefore varying cooking time). Simply hold a sharp chef’s knife next to the chicken breast, parallel to the cutting board. Use short, definitive strokes to slice through the chicken breast as you’d slice open a bagel, forming two thinner lobes.
Start the chicken in a hot pan with olive oil before adding fresh rosemary and red grapes, then transfer the skillet to the broiler. After 10 minutes, the chicken will be cooked through and ready to rest. While it sits, stir together a quick pan sauce using white wine and chicken broth; it’ll mingle with the grapes and herbs for a sweet, tart and herbal top to a roast chicken that is easy to pull off even on a busy weeknight.
Credit: Henri Hollis
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 (12-ounce) boneless skinless chicken breasts, butterflied in half to form four 1/4- to 1/2-inch thick cutlets
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 1/2 cups seedless red grapes
- 1 tablespoon chopped rosemary, divided
- 1/2 cup dry white wine
- 1/2 cup low- or no-sodium chicken broth
- On the side: Steamed couscous and salad
- Heat the broiler to high with an oven rack placed in the second-highest position.
- Coat a large ovenproof skillet with a generous amount of olive oil. Place over medium-high heat.
- While the oil heats, season the chicken with salt and pepper. Add the chicken to the skillet and sear until the underside begins to brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the grapes and half the rosemary to the skillet, then transfer to the broiler. Broil, rotating the pan a few times as needed, until the chicken is cooked through to 160 degrees and is lightly browned on top, 7 to 10 minutes.
- Transfer the chicken to a plate, leave the grapes in the skillet, and return the skillet to medium-high heat. Add the wine and bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring and scraping up any browned bits, until the wine is mostly evaporated, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the broth and remaining rosemary, return to a simmer, and cook until slightly reduced, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and season to taste with salt. Return the chicken to the skillet and toss to coat. Serve the chicken topped with the grapes and sauce, with couscous and salad on the side. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 347 calories (percent of calories from fat, 42), 39 grams protein, 7 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 15 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 124 milligrams cholesterol, 568 milligrams sodium.
