RECIPE: Berry-licious fruit roll-ups are kid-friendly cooking project

The folks at America’s Test Kitchen have published a handful of cookbooks — and devoted a section of their website — to teaching the next generation how to cook. The latest kid-tested, kid-approved book, “The Complete DIY Cookbook for Young Chefs,” features recipes for re-creating favorite store-bought foods at home.

The recipe for Triple-Berry Fruit Leather stands out not just as a healthy homemade version of a Fruit Roll-Up, but as an entertaining Saturday project to occupy fidgety homebound kids. Between blitzing the fruit in a blender, reducing the mixture on the stovetop and baking it until it sets, the project will take roughly 5 hours before Junior gets to tear his teeth into fruit jerky while Mom stashes away the rest as next week’s after-school snack.