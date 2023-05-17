BreakingNews
Man dead after employees exchange gunfire at Forsyth industrial park
RECIPE: Make BeetleCat’s Cheesy Hash Browns

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
9 minutes ago

I know it seems that hash browns should be pretty simple to make, but mine never turn out as crisp as the Cheesy Hash Browns at BeetleCat. What’s their secret? Hilary Bartman, Atlanta

Chef Eddie Barrett was glad to share the recipe that demonstrates that the preparation of the potatoes is what makes the difference. At BeetleCat, the potatoes are prepped and then each batch of hash browns is made to order. The cheese is Kraft American Singles.

BeetleCat’s Cheesy Hash Browns

From the menu of ... BeetleCat, 299 N. Highland Ave. N.E., Atlanta; 678-732-0360, beetlecatatl.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

BREAKING: Man dead after employees exchange gunfire at Forsyth industrial park
