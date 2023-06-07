RECIPE: Better than boxed BBQ chicken pizza

Pizza and barbecue might be the best possible mashup of two of America’s most-loved foods. And Barbecue Chicken Pizza is perfect for a 5:30 Challenge meal made with five ingredients or fewer in 30 minutes.

Homemade pizza is not hard to make. The days of cardboard-like frozen pizza or dry precooked crusts are long gone. Many grocery stores stock raw dough in the deli department or refrigerated case. All you need to do is roll it out and top it with your favorite ingredients. (Some stores even sell pre-rolled raw dough.) In less time than it takes for the delivery driver to arrive, you can have hot, crisp pizza on the table.

The sweet and smoky flavors of barbecue sauce can transform ordinary chicken breast. But most bottled versions are sugar-salt bombs that are far from my healthy eating plan. Look for brands with the lowest amount of added sugar and resist the temptation to overpour. I really like Primal Kitchen Classic BBQ sauce. It’s unsweetened, fat-free and low in sodium with bold, smoky flavor.

Store-bought rotisserie chicken has saved many a weeknight meal. I suggest using only the breast meat to lighten things up, but white meat can easily dry out in the hot oven. This recipe calls for tossing the meat in a bit of the sauce to keep the chicken moist. Thinly sliced onions also add flavor, moisture and texture. The last tip to keep the chicken tender is to add the chicken to the pizza in the final minutes of baking, cooking just long enough to warm it through.

Explore More easy weeknight dinner recipes

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.