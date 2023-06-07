X

RECIPE: Better than boxed BBQ chicken pizza

Credit: Virginia Willis

Credit: Virginia Willis

5:30 CHALLENGE
By Virginia Willis / For the AJC
1 hour ago

Pizza and barbecue might be the best possible mashup of two of America’s most-loved foods. And Barbecue Chicken Pizza is perfect for a 5:30 Challenge meal made with five ingredients or fewer in 30 minutes.

Homemade pizza is not hard to make. The days of cardboard-like frozen pizza or dry precooked crusts are long gone. Many grocery stores stock raw dough in the deli department or refrigerated case. All you need to do is roll it out and top it with your favorite ingredients. (Some stores even sell pre-rolled raw dough.) In less time than it takes for the delivery driver to arrive, you can have hot, crisp pizza on the table.

The sweet and smoky flavors of barbecue sauce can transform ordinary chicken breast. But most bottled versions are sugar-salt bombs that are far from my healthy eating plan. Look for brands with the lowest amount of added sugar and resist the temptation to overpour. I really like Primal Kitchen Classic BBQ sauce. It’s unsweetened, fat-free and low in sodium with bold, smoky flavor.

Store-bought rotisserie chicken has saved many a weeknight meal. I suggest using only the breast meat to lighten things up, but white meat can easily dry out in the hot oven. This recipe calls for tossing the meat in a bit of the sauce to keep the chicken moist. Thinly sliced onions also add flavor, moisture and texture. The last tip to keep the chicken tender is to add the chicken to the pizza in the final minutes of baking, cooking just long enough to warm it through.

ExploreMore easy weeknight dinner recipes

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

View Recipe
ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Chris Licht stepping down as CNN chief after rocky tenure1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: Training center protesters vow they’re not done yet
3h ago

Credit: Campbell Family

Newnan native dies in Colorado; family says police didn’t come when called
4h ago

Credit: TNS

State still leaves Georgia patients at risk, audit findings unheeded
4h ago

Credit: TNS

State still leaves Georgia patients at risk, audit findings unheeded
4h ago

Credit: AJC on Twitter

RHONE: Rudeness is on the rise, but what’s behind the adult tantrums?
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

RECIPE: Make Banshee’s Roasted Cauliflower Cannelloni
50m ago
Stock Up: 3 options for going Italian in metro Atlanta
1h ago
Cookbook review: Breaking barriers in a Georgia kitchen
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez for the AJC

Election 2024: Georgia presidential candidate visit tracker
Paralympic medalist has been thrown some curves in life but aims for success
Hundreds of CNN alum bid farewell to CNN Center in Atlanta
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions:
    © 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
    All Rights Reserved.
    By using this website, you accept the terms of our
    Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
    Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
    Back to Top