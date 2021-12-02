RECIPE: A way to settle the great brownie war

I love brownies but refuse to make them at my bakery. Why? Because picking a side in the dispute between cake brownie fans versus fudge brownie aficionados has always seemed like a profoundly bad business decision.
However, my newfound need for content for this baking column combined with my suspicion that there must be some common ground between the two sides in the great brownie war has pushed me to finally take a stand. Hear me, brownie partisans: There is a brownie that looks and acts like a delicate cake and still yields to fudgy goodness in the middle.
We can thank the Italians for inspiration for this wonderful cake called a Torta Tenerina. This version is modified to better suit American brownie standards. Rye flour adds malty depth, but you could easily make this a gluten-free cake by substituting potato starch instead. If you have a hard time finding super-fine caster sugar, just blitz regular table sugar in a coffee grinder or food processor until very fine but not powdery.
- 3 large eggs
- 8 ounces 60% cacao (200 grams) chocolate
- 1/4 cup (100 grams) unsalted butter
- 3/4 cup (165 grams) caster sugar, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon (2 grams) salt
- 1 1/2 tablespoons (25 grams) whole milk
- 1/2 cup (60 grams) whole rye flour
- Powdered sugar, for dusting
- Heat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Grease an 8-inch square baking pan with pan spray or butter, and line with a square of parchment so that 2 inches of the parchment stick out around each side.
- Separate egg yolks from egg whites in 2 bowls. Set aside.
- Break the chocolate into 1-inch pieces and combine with butter in a heatproof bowl. Set aside.
- With a handheld mixer or a stand mixer, whip egg yolks on high speed. Gradually — 1 tablespoon every 3 seconds — add half the caster sugar. Mix for about 5 minutes, until the yolks are a pale yellow. (It’s important to add the sugar to the yolks after you’ve started to whip them. If you just dump the sugar on top of the yolks all at once, you run the risk of scalding, and getting chunky lumps of yolk in your brownie.) Once pale yellow, set aside.
- Using a handheld mixer or a stand mixer, whip egg whites and salt on high speed until they begin to look frothy. Gradually — 1 tablespoon every 5 seconds — add the remaining caster sugar, until the meringue looks soft and velvety, and when you stop whipping, removing the beater leaves behind a lazy-looking peak that still holds its shape. Once whipped, set aside. This whole process should take 3-4 minutes.
- Melt chocolate and butter in heatproof bowl over simmering water, stirring constantly. Allow to cool slightly.
- Add melted chocolate and milk to whipped egg yolks. Stir very gently until well combined.
- With a circular motion that sort of mimics a tumbling clothes dryer, fold whipped egg whites into the yolks until combined.
- With the same motion, fold rye flour into the batter, making sure that there are no dry bits of flour left behind.
- Pour batter into prepared pan and bake 35-40 minutes. A hard shell will form on top of the cake. When done, the shell should begin to look fragile and likely to split. Allow the cake to cool in the pan, and dust with powdered sugar before serving. Makes 9 brownies.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per brownie: 316 calories (percent of calories from fat, 56), 6 grams protein, 28 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams fiber, 20 grams total fat (12 grams saturated), 76 milligrams cholesterol, 285 milligrams sodium.
Chris Wilkins has been a professional baker for 12 years. He is a two-time James Beard Award nominee and the founder and co-owner of Root Baking Co. and Pizza Jeans. Submit your baking questions to bakebetterajc@gmail.com.
