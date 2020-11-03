RECIPE: A delicious instant meal, as advertised

I had three children in five years, which is my sorry/not sorry explanation for using a screen as a babysitter for, oh, most of their formative years. Fortunately, they emerged with high IQs and appropriate BMIs, and their brains never oozed from their ears. However, they did pick up an unwavering fondness for all things advertised. If I can’t find my keys, they suggest swapping my designer tote for the Buxton Organizer, a jaunty $19.99 faux leather “as seen on TV” handbag. When we buckle up, they inquire if my car insurance comes with accident forgiveness. And when we locked down, they thought a pressure cooker would help us make mouthwatering meals in minutes.