RECIPE: A delicious instant meal, as advertised

I had three children in five years, which is my sorry/not sorry explanation for using a screen as a babysitter for, oh, most of their formative years. Fortunately, they emerged with high IQs and appropriate BMIs, and their brains never oozed from their ears. However, they did pick up an unwavering fondness for all things advertised. If I can’t find my keys, they suggest swapping my designer tote for the Buxton Organizer, a jaunty $19.99 faux leather “as seen on TV” handbag. When we buckle up, they inquire if my car insurance comes with accident forgiveness. And when we locked down, they thought a pressure cooker would help us make mouthwatering meals in minutes.
They were right.
I am obsessed with pressure cooker risotto. It’s as comforting as the traditional recipe, but with minimal stirring. It’s creamy, even though there’s no dairy. It’s fast, coming together in about 15 minutes, most of which is hands-off. And it’s flexible, working with almost any fresh or frozen veggies, and dried fruit, you have on hand. Serve it alone as an inexpensive main dish, or on the side to make your favorite chicken breast recipe feel fancy.
The only thing this recipe can’t do is use regular long-grain rice. You need starchy Arborio to make risotto, since it’s the starch that creates the saucy texture. In fact, I want all of the velvety goodness, so I don’t even rinse the Arborio before cooking. But if you’re limiting trips to the market and only have long-grain white rice in your pantry, reduce the broth to a single cup and the cook time to 3 minutes. Then call it a pilaf, so there’s truth in advertising.
Credit: Kellie Hynes
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 cup Arborio rice
- 2 3/4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries (like Craisins)
- 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
- 8 ounces frozen chopped spinach, defrosted
- Select the “saute” function on your pressure cooker and heat the olive oil. Add the onion and cook, stirring frequently, until translucent but not brown, approximately 2 minutes. Cancel/turn off the saute function (the pressure cooker insert will still be hot).
- Stir in the garlic and allow it to cook until fragrant, approximately 30 seconds. Add the rice and stir, coating the rice in the oil and aromatics. Add the broth and scrape up any brown bits from the bottom. Stir in the cranberries, thyme, and red pepper flakes (if using).
- Lock the pressure cooker lid into place and seal the steam release. Set the cooker to high pressure for 7 minutes. (If you’re using long-grain rice instead of Arborio rice, set it for 3 minutes instead.) After cooking, quick release the pressure, carefully avoiding the hot steam. Remove the lid, and stir in the spinach. If the risotto is too brothy, select the saute function again and continue to stir until desired consistency is reached. Serve hot. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 197 calories (percent of calories from fat, 17), 7 grams protein, 37 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams fiber, 4 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 94 milligrams sodium.
