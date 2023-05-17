RECIPE: A Cauliflower Parmesan worthy of its cheese

Most often a Parmesan or Parmigiana dish is comprised of a pounded meat cutlet, such as chicken or veal, or a slab of eggplant. The pieces are coated in seasoned flour or breadcrumbs augmented with grated Parmesan, then fried in oil. To complete the dish, the fried slices are smothered in a rich tomato sauce, topped with gooey, melted mozzarella cheese, and then crowned with more Parmesan. It’s an indulgent, savory and satisfying umami flavor bomb.

The trouble is that this Italian American classic takes a lot of time and effort. Is it possible to achieve the same flavor profile with less work? Yes!