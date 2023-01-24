Stock Up: 3 things to enjoy while watching the Super Bowl

Queso blanco

“This is great!” That was the frequent response from people who sampled this treat from Old Florida Gourmet Products. We served the creamy queso blanco gently warmed, as directed on the jar, and the combination of cheese with diced tomatoes and peppers was spiced at a level that pleased everyone. The company, based in Stuart, Florida, has been selling tortilla chips, corn chips, potato chips and sweet potato chips, as well as three flavors of cheese dip, salsas, jams and marmalade, since 2010. Next, we want to try its blue crab salsa, available in both mild and zesty versions.

$4.79 per 15-ounce jar. Available at oldfloridagourmetproducts.com. Use the code AJCVIP at checkout for 10% off everything, including sale items.

Fried pecans

Besides being known for peaches and peanuts, Georgia may think of itself as the pecan state, but Louisiana grows its fair share of pecans, too. Keith Baum grew up Colfax, Louisiana, in a home surrounded by pecan trees, with the harvest carefully gathered each year by his grandmother. Baum began tinkering with his grandmother’s fried pecan recipe, and in 2013 he launched a business that sells fried pecans from Louisiana across the country. There are two versions: original and sweet heat. We tried the original, a deceptively simple combination of fried pecans, sugar and salt. The pecans are crisp, and carry a light coating of crystalized sugar. They achieve the perfect balance between nutty richness and sweetness, with the sugar taking a back seat to the flavor of the pecans. This is not a candy-sweet snack. Coming next: cinnamon.

$8 per 4-ounce bag. Available at Ace Hardware, Kelly’s Market, Lucy’s Market, Oak Grove Market, Oakhurst Market, Savi Provisions, Stripling’s General Store, Love’s (including the one on I-285) and baumsfriedpecans.com.

