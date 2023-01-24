Stock Up: 3 things to enjoy while watching the Super Bowl

Here are some crunchy snacks that you might want to add to your Super Bowl spread, along with something creamy to dip them into.
Pretzel chips
Caryl and Bob Browner’s ElJay Pretzels, a wholesale business in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, bakes pretzel twists, pretzel sticks, pretzel bites and pretzel buns. When the pandemic arrived, they added pretzel chips — twice-baked slices of pretzel that are seasoned with olive oil and salt. Now, they ship the chips across the country, available in both plain and rosemary versions. Between the crunchy texture and the savory seasoning, you really won’t stop eating “until they are gone,” as it says on the package. You can buy individual packages at local retailers, or go ahead and splurge on enough for everyone watching the game with a 12-pack, direct from the bakery.
$6 to $6.50 per 5-ounce package; $72 for 12 5-ounce packages. Available at Lucy’s Market, Joy Company Market in Braselton, the Farmer’s Daughter in Hartwell or at eljaypretzels.com.
Queso blanco
“This is great!” That was the frequent response from people who sampled this treat from Old Florida Gourmet Products. We served the creamy queso blanco gently warmed, as directed on the jar, and the combination of cheese with diced tomatoes and peppers was spiced at a level that pleased everyone. The company, based in Stuart, Florida, has been selling tortilla chips, corn chips, potato chips and sweet potato chips, as well as three flavors of cheese dip, salsas, jams and marmalade, since 2010. Next, we want to try its blue crab salsa, available in both mild and zesty versions.
$4.79 per 15-ounce jar. Available at oldfloridagourmetproducts.com. Use the code AJCVIP at checkout for 10% off everything, including sale items.
Fried pecans
Besides being known for peaches and peanuts, Georgia may think of itself as the pecan state, but Louisiana grows its fair share of pecans, too. Keith Baum grew up Colfax, Louisiana, in a home surrounded by pecan trees, with the harvest carefully gathered each year by his grandmother. Baum began tinkering with his grandmother’s fried pecan recipe, and in 2013 he launched a business that sells fried pecans from Louisiana across the country. There are two versions: original and sweet heat. We tried the original, a deceptively simple combination of fried pecans, sugar and salt. The pecans are crisp, and carry a light coating of crystalized sugar. They achieve the perfect balance between nutty richness and sweetness, with the sugar taking a back seat to the flavor of the pecans. This is not a candy-sweet snack. Coming next: cinnamon.
$8 per 4-ounce bag. Available at Ace Hardware, Kelly’s Market, Lucy’s Market, Oak Grove Market, Oakhurst Market, Savi Provisions, Stripling’s General Store, Love’s (including the one on I-285) and baumsfriedpecans.com.
