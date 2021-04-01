AJC logo
  • News
    News
  • Politics
    Politics
  • Local
    Local
  • Investigations
    Investigations
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus
  • Opinion
    Opinion
  • Food
    Food
  • Access Atlanta
    Access Atlanta
  • Life
    Life
  • Sports
    Sports

    • Golf Leaderboard / Scores

    Golf| 1h ago
    Matt Kuchar’s form returns in time for Masters
    Golf| 2h ago
    Dustin Johnson’s Masters reign brief, but illuminating
    Georgia Bulldogs
    3 Georgia Bulldogs teeing up in Augusta National Women’s Amateur tourney
    © 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.