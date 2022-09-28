RECIPES: Sweet and savory ways with the grapes of the South

Muscadines are an indigenous wild grape native to the Southeast. Typically, the gold green ones are referred to as scuppernongs, and the dark purple are known as muscadines. Scuppernongs are actually a variety of muscadines. Both grapes have a tough, thick skin that ranges in color from deep purple to greenish bronze.
Regardless of what you call them, these grapes are a taste of my childhood. The sweet, musky aroma takes me back to the hand-built wooden arbor at my grandparents’ home in Evans, Georgia. Thick, gnarled and twisted gray-brown trunks formed a large canopy instead of growing in a row like traditional grapes. In late summer through early fall, the thick foliage would be studded with small clusters of fruit.
My grandfather made muscadine wine in the cellar in oversized glass jars — for medicinal purposes, of course. His wine was cloudy, unfiltered, and quite sweet. Several years ago, we found a bottle in the back of the cabinet, at least 20 years old, that had aged and mellowed to an amber honey liqueur.
The grapes that made it upstairs into the kitchen were transformed into countless jars of jelly. Freshly harvested grapes were piled into gigantic pots and simmered, then strained and boiled with sugar. Scuppernongs make an excellent jelly, fruity and boldly flavored with tannins from the thick skin. I think I was in first grade when I had my first taste of store-bought jelly. It was the ubiquitous Concord grape jelly of childhood, and I remember not liking it. I had never had jelly before that wasn’t homemade — and very likely muscadine.
My grandparents’ arbors were prolific. As children, my sister and I would stand for hours using both of our hands and mechanically eating the fruit like locusts. We’d squeeze the fruit into our mouths and spit out the seeds and tough bitter skins. Once, I reached into the arbor to pick a greenish globe. Just as my fingers started to close on the fruit, it moved. My scuppernong was the head of a green snake. Scared out of my wits, I ran screaming into the house. My grandmother’s constant reminder about staying out of the bushes because of snakes had finally come true.
Scuppernongs (and snakes) thrive in the South, but grow as far north as Delaware and as far west as Texas. They are the state fruit of North Carolina, named after the Scuppernong River, which is located just off Albemarle Sound at the Outer Banks.
Given our muscadine-friendly climate, many Southerners are familiar with popping the succulent hard-hulled grapes and eating them out of hand. There’s a long history of using them in preserves or wine. A lesser-known dessert tradition is Hull Pie. Instead of throwing away the tough skins after a day of making muscadine grape jelly, thrifty cooks created a delicious pie filling. Muscadine grape hull pie was traditionally made with just the hulls of the grape to prevent food waste.
This collection of recipes goes beyond the traditional and shows the grape’s versatility. However, there is a nod at the past and muscadines’ penchant for preserving with Pickled Muscadines and Muscadine Shrub. Pork and Grapes are winemakers’ dinner all across Europe, and muscadines give the dish a bit more pop. Instead of the more traditional Hull Pie, made with sugar, flour and cream, the dessert recipe here is a take on a classic French sweetened custard known as clafoutis, and traditionally made with cherries.
Virginia Willis is an Atlanta-based Food Network Kitchen chef, James Beard Award-winning food writer and cookbook author. Follow her at virginiawillis.com.
RECIPES
Taste beyond the traditional with recipes for Pickled Muscadines, Muscadine Shrub, Pork Tenderloin with Muscadines, and Muscadine Clafoutis. Muscadines, often sold in 20-ounce containers, may be stored in the refrigerator for up to one week.
Pickled Muscadines
Seeding the grapes is a bit tedious, but worth it. The seeds are often quite large and there are two seeds per grape. The trick is to halve the grapes vertically with a paring knife, not horizontally. Then, use the tip of the knife to flick out the seeds. Serve these sweet-and-sour pickled grapes as part of a charcuterie or cheese board, or to accompany roast chicken or pork chops.
- 3 1/2 cups (20 ounces) muscadine or scuppernong grapes
- 1 teaspoon black peppercorns
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 bay leaf, preferably fresh
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
- Rinse and dry the grapes, halve them and remove the seeds. Place grapes in a clean quart glass jar with a lid. Place the peppercorns, cinnamon stick, vinegar, sugar, bay leaf and salt in a small saucepan and bring to a boil.
- Pour the mixture over the halved grapes and set aside to cool to room temperature. Seal and store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. Makes 1 quart.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 81 calories (percent of calories from fat, 3), trace protein, 20 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, trace total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 74 milligrams sodium.
Muscadine Shrub
A shrub is a tart syrup made from fresh fruit, sugar and vinegar. Prior to refrigeration, shrubs were a way to preserve the fruit harvest. They make a great nonalcoholic beverage — and taste terrific as a mixer, too.
- 3 1/2 cups (20 ounces) muscadine or scuppernong grapes
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
- Rinse and dry the grapes. Put the grapes in a nonreactive saucepan. Using a potato masher, press the grapes to release some of the juices. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the grapes are cooked through, 5 minutes.
- Remove from heat and stir in the sugar and vinegar. Stir to combine. Set aside to cool. Strain and discard all solids. Transfer into a sealable bottle. Refrigerate until ready to use. Store up to 4 weeks in the refrigerator.
- Use 2-3 tablespoons of the shrub per cup of soda or seltzer water over ice. Makes 1 1/2 cups.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per 2-tablespoon serving: 37 calories (percent of calories from fat, 4), trace protein, 9 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 1 milligram sodium.
Pork Tenderloin with Muscadines
Pork’s affinity for fruit is well known. Although apples are certainly a go-to, any sweet fruit with a good burst of tartness is an excellent choice. Muscadines fit the bill with their sweet flesh and tart, tannic skins. As the grapes roast with the pork, they melt into softness, blending with the mustard and butter to create a velvety sauce.
- 3 1/2 cups (20 ounces) muscadine or scuppernong grapes
- 1 pork tenderloin (1 1/4 pounds), trimmed
- Coarse kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 4 sage leaves, more for garnish
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon firm unsalted butter
- Heat oven to 425 degrees.
- Rinse and dry the grapes, halve them and remove the seeds. Set aside.
- Season the pork on all sides with salt and pepper.
- Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork and sear on all sides until browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the halved grapes and sage leaves. Transfer to the oven and roast the pork until just barely pink in the center and an instant-read thermometer registers 145 degrees, 12 to 14 minutes. Transfer the pork to a cutting board to rest before slicing.
- Place the same skillet over medium heat (use caution, the handle will be hot), add mustard and stir to combine. Remove from the heat. Using a fork or a pair of tongs, swirl the butter into the sauce to slowly melt. (This is known in classic French cooking as monter au beurre or mount with butter.) Slice the pork into 1/2-inch slices. To serve, spoon an equal portion of roasted grapes and mustard sauce on each plate. Top with equal portion of sliced pork. Garnish with sage leaves. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 308 calories (percent of calories from fat, 35), 31 grams protein, 20 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams fiber, 12 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), 100 milligrams cholesterol, 117 milligrams sodium.
Muscadine Clafoutis
Clafoutis is a batter pudding with origins in the Limousin region of France. This homestyle baked custard is traditionally made with cherries, but muscadines and scuppernongs substitute nicely.
- 3 1/2 cups (20 ounces) muscadine or scuppernong grapes
- Butter for greasing the baking dish
- 2/3 cup granulated sugar, divided
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/8 teaspoon fine salt
- 3 large eggs
- 1 1/4 cups 2% milk
- 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
- Confectioners’ sugar, for serving
- Heat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Rinse and dry the grapes, halve them and remove the seeds.
- Butter a 1 1/2-quart shallow baking dish and sprinkle it with 1 tablespoon granulated sugar. Place the halved grapes in the dish; set aside.
- Sift the flour, remaining granulated sugar, and salt into a bowl and make a well in the center. Add the eggs to the well and stir with a whisk until mixed. Stir in the milk and vanilla. Continue stirring until the batter is smooth. Pour the batter over the scuppernongs.
- Bake until just set, about 35 minutes. Allow to cool to room temperature. Cut into wedges and place on serving plates. Dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve. Serves 6.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 292 calories (percent of calories from fat, 15), 8 grams protein, 54 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams fiber, 5 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 98 milligrams cholesterol, 120 milligrams sodium.
