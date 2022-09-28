RECIPES: Sweet and savory ways with the grapes of the South

Explore 5 things to know about the official grape of Georgia

Scuppernongs (and snakes) thrive in the South, but grow as far north as Delaware and as far west as Texas. They are the state fruit of North Carolina, named after the Scuppernong River, which is located just off Albemarle Sound at the Outer Banks.

Given our muscadine-friendly climate, many Southerners are familiar with popping the succulent hard-hulled grapes and eating them out of hand. There’s a long history of using them in preserves or wine. A lesser-known dessert tradition is Hull Pie. Instead of throwing away the tough skins after a day of making muscadine grape jelly, thrifty cooks created a delicious pie filling. Muscadine grape hull pie was traditionally made with just the hulls of the grape to prevent food waste.

This collection of recipes goes beyond the traditional and shows the grape’s versatility. However, there is a nod at the past and muscadines’ penchant for preserving with Pickled Muscadines and Muscadine Shrub. Pork and Grapes are winemakers’ dinner all across Europe, and muscadines give the dish a bit more pop. Instead of the more traditional Hull Pie, made with sugar, flour and cream, the dessert recipe here is a take on a classic French sweetened custard known as clafoutis, and traditionally made with cherries.

Virginia Willis is an Atlanta-based Food Network Kitchen chef, James Beard Award-winning food writer and cookbook author. Follow her at virginiawillis.com.

RECIPES

Taste beyond the traditional with recipes for Pickled Muscadines, Muscadine Shrub, Pork Tenderloin with Muscadines, and Muscadine Clafoutis. Muscadines, often sold in 20-ounce containers, may be stored in the refrigerator for up to one week.

Pickled Muscadines

Seeding the grapes is a bit tedious, but worth it. The seeds are often quite large and there are two seeds per grape. The trick is to halve the grapes vertically with a paring knife, not horizontally. Then, use the tip of the knife to flick out the seeds. Serve these sweet-and-sour pickled grapes as part of a charcuterie or cheese board, or to accompany roast chicken or pork chops.

Pickled Muscadines 3 1/2 cups (20 ounces) muscadine or scuppernong grapes

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

1 cinnamon stick

1 cup red wine vinegar

1 cup granulated sugar

1 bay leaf, preferably fresh

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt Rinse and dry the grapes, halve them and remove the seeds. Place grapes in a clean quart glass jar with a lid. Place the peppercorns, cinnamon stick, vinegar, sugar, bay leaf and salt in a small saucepan and bring to a boil.

Pour the mixture over the halved grapes and set aside to cool to room temperature. Seal and store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. Makes 1 quart. Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving: 81 calories (percent of calories from fat, 3), trace protein, 20 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, trace total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 74 milligrams sodium. Per serving: 81 calories (percent of calories from fat, 3), trace protein, 20 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, trace total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 74 milligrams sodium.

Muscadine Shrub

A shrub is a tart syrup made from fresh fruit, sugar and vinegar. Prior to refrigeration, shrubs were a way to preserve the fruit harvest. They make a great nonalcoholic beverage — and taste terrific as a mixer, too.

Muscadine Shrub 3 1/2 cups (20 ounces) muscadine or scuppernong grapes

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar Rinse and dry the grapes. Put the grapes in a nonreactive saucepan. Using a potato masher, press the grapes to release some of the juices. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the grapes are cooked through, 5 minutes.

Remove from heat and stir in the sugar and vinegar. Stir to combine. Set aside to cool. Strain and discard all solids. Transfer into a sealable bottle. Refrigerate until ready to use. Store up to 4 weeks in the refrigerator.

Use 2-3 tablespoons of the shrub per cup of soda or seltzer water over ice. Makes 1 1/2 cups. Nutritional information Per serving: Per 2-tablespoon serving: 37 calories (percent of calories from fat, 4), trace protein, 9 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 1 milligram sodium. Per 2-tablespoon serving: 37 calories (percent of calories from fat, 4), trace protein, 9 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 1 milligram sodium.

Pork Tenderloin with Muscadines

Pork’s affinity for fruit is well known. Although apples are certainly a go-to, any sweet fruit with a good burst of tartness is an excellent choice. Muscadines fit the bill with their sweet flesh and tart, tannic skins. As the grapes roast with the pork, they melt into softness, blending with the mustard and butter to create a velvety sauce.

Pork Tenderloin with Muscadines 3 1/2 cups (20 ounces) muscadine or scuppernong grapes

1 pork tenderloin (1 1/4 pounds), trimmed

Coarse kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon canola oil

4 sage leaves, more for garnish

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon firm unsalted butter Heat oven to 425 degrees.

Rinse and dry the grapes, halve them and remove the seeds. Set aside.

Season the pork on all sides with salt and pepper.

Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork and sear on all sides until browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the halved grapes and sage leaves. Transfer to the oven and roast the pork until just barely pink in the center and an instant-read thermometer registers 145 degrees, 12 to 14 minutes. Transfer the pork to a cutting board to rest before slicing.

Place the same skillet over medium heat (use caution, the handle will be hot), add mustard and stir to combine. Remove from the heat. Using a fork or a pair of tongs, swirl the butter into the sauce to slowly melt. (This is known in classic French cooking as monter au beurre or mount with butter.) Slice the pork into 1/2-inch slices. To serve, spoon an equal portion of roasted grapes and mustard sauce on each plate. Top with equal portion of sliced pork. Garnish with sage leaves. Serves 4. Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving: 308 calories (percent of calories from fat, 35), 31 grams protein, 20 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams fiber, 12 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), 100 milligrams cholesterol, 117 milligrams sodium. Per serving: 308 calories (percent of calories from fat, 35), 31 grams protein, 20 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams fiber, 12 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), 100 milligrams cholesterol, 117 milligrams sodium.

Muscadine Clafoutis

Clafoutis is a batter pudding with origins in the Limousin region of France. This homestyle baked custard is traditionally made with cherries, but muscadines and scuppernongs substitute nicely.

Muscadine Clafoutis 3 1/2 cups (20 ounces) muscadine or scuppernong grapes

Butter for greasing the baking dish

2/3 cup granulated sugar, divided

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/8 teaspoon fine salt

3 large eggs

1 1/4 cups 2% milk

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

Confectioners’ sugar, for serving Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Rinse and dry the grapes, halve them and remove the seeds.

Butter a 1 1/2-quart shallow baking dish and sprinkle it with 1 tablespoon granulated sugar. Place the halved grapes in the dish; set aside.

Sift the flour, remaining granulated sugar, and salt into a bowl and make a well in the center. Add the eggs to the well and stir with a whisk until mixed. Stir in the milk and vanilla. Continue stirring until the batter is smooth. Pour the batter over the scuppernongs.

Bake until just set, about 35 minutes. Allow to cool to room temperature. Cut into wedges and place on serving plates. Dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve. Serves 6. Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving: 292 calories (percent of calories from fat, 15), 8 grams protein, 54 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams fiber, 5 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 98 milligrams cholesterol, 120 milligrams sodium. Per serving: 292 calories (percent of calories from fat, 15), 8 grams protein, 54 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams fiber, 5 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 98 milligrams cholesterol, 120 milligrams sodium.

