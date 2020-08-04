Kitchen Curious: Make this frozen yogurt bark for a simple, beautiful summer snack

I tabbed numerous recipes in Frederickson’s 220-page book — Zucchini Salad with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette, and Quinoa Fritters with Kale and Goat Cheese, to name a couple. Each pops with color, requires minimal ingredients, boasts easy preparation and allows for swaps based on your palate or your current pantry stash. Many are appropriate for this season, but none more than Frozen Yogurt Bark.

Chilly snacks are a welcome relief from the sweltering heat of high summer, and Frederickson’s recipe is a clever idea for a cold sundry. It’s also as cheery as a red, white and blue bomb pop from the ice cream truck. What’s more, the recipe does not require any special equipment, and hands-on time is about five minutes.