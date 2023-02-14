Instead of flowers, consider a bouquet in a bottle

Citadelle Jardin d’Été Gin

Inside the pretty blue bottle of Citadelle Jardin d‘Été Gin is a love letter from co-owner and master blender Alexandre Gabriel to his wife, who cultivated the French garden Chateau de Bonbonnet. Fresh juniper comes from the on-site juniper orchard, and lemon comes from the greenhouse. In all, 19 botanicals — flowers, fruit and spice — create an experience for the senses. It makes a lovely French 75. Widely available, $29.99 per 750 ML. citadellegin.com.

BroVo Pretty Floral White Vermouth

Vermouth is having a moment, perhaps for its wide range of flavors or its low alcohol by volume status. This bottle makes for a bloomy vermouth and soda. Made with a base of Wahluke Slope Pinot Gris, Pretty Floral Vermouth is infused with a mix of herbs, spices and floral elements. Elderflower, chamomile, comfrey and Angelica root dance with vanilla bean, cardamom and lemon. It’s beautiful in a 50/50 martini. Widely available, $22.99 per 750 ML. brovospirits.com.

Cappelletti Pasubio Vino Amaro

Whether sipped before or after dinner, neat or in a cocktail, floral and herbal amaro liqueurs truly impart a taste of place. Pasubio tastes like a hike on a mountainside when wildflowers are blooming. Built on a base of aged red wine created by Giuseppe Cappelletti in the early 20th century, it has notes of blueberry, root, herbs, and flowers from Italy’s Dolomite Mountains. It’s sweet and floral with a light and pleasing bitterness. It makes a great Hanky Panky as a replacement for fernet. Widely available, $21 per 750 ML, 17% ABV.

Sorel Liqueur

Sorel Liqueur is microdistiller Jackie Summers’ twist on sorrel, the Caribbean classic “red drink”. The traditional drink with origins in West Africa is made with dried hibiscus flowers and ginger and dates to the spice trade. Summers’ spirited version infuses punchy African hibiscus, Brazilian clove, Indonesian cassia, and Nigerian ginger for a bright red, floral and fruity pour that warms the soul. It makes a wonderfully floral hibiscus mule. Widely available, $35 per 750 ML, 15% ABV.

Barr Hill Gin

We have bees to thank for pollinating the flowers we use to express emotion. Barr Hill Gin is an homage to those buzzing workers. From their custom-built botanical extract still, they produce a gin with the floral depth of a wildflower field. Added just before bottling, pure raw honey carries floral notes in both the flavor and aroma of the flowers they buzz in Vermont. Could there be a better gin for a Bee’s Knees cocktail? Widely available for $35 per 750 ML.

